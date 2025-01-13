AT THE WEDDING to Kick Off 2025 at Out Front Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's professional, award-winning, and only LGBTQIA+ theatre company - will kick off 2025 with the new sapphic rom-com play, AT THE WEDDING by Bryna Turner. This new take on the wedding genre will run from January 30 through February 15, 2025.

You are cordially invited to the best day of someone else's life... but what if it's also the worst day of yours? Join Carlo as she attempts to make it through the night without drinking too much, talking too much, or trying to win back the bride. This bittersweet play, a laugh-out-loud comedy that nonetheless addresses some big issues, is for anyone who has ever attended a wedding... or had their heart broken.

"It's always exciting when we can bring a new work to our audiences, and when one of those new shows brings as much joy and laughter as 'At The Wedding' does, it proves to be twice as special," says Founder and Producing Artist Director Paul Conroy. "After winning over audiences at Lincoln Center in New York City in 2022, producing this show on our stage is going to uplift everyone just as much - if not more! This is the second show written by Bryna Turner that we have produced, and I'm a huge fan of the wit and humor in her writing. I know audiences will have one of their best nights at a theater."

The cast is led by Katie Wickline as Carlo. They are joined by Aliya Kraar as Carly, Benjamin Sprunger as Eli, Femmaeve MacQueen as Maria, Wanyu Yang as Leigh, Sofía Palmero as Eva, and Tony George as Victor.

At the Wedding is directed by Jennifer Alice Acker (previous Out Front directing credits include 'Christmas with the Crawfords' and 'Christmas Dearest'). She is joined by Lily Mayfield (Production Stage Manager), Beate Czogalla (Lighting Designer), Eliza Rainey (Costume Designer), Donovan Lewis (Sound Designer), Laura Hackman (Intimacy Director), and Kamari Taylor (Dramaturg).

Out Front will also partner with Georgia College and State University's Department of Theatre & Dance to produce 'At the Wedding' as a co-production. The understudies will be GCSU students who performed the play at the university last year.

At the Wedding premiered off-Broadway at Lincoln Center's Claire Tow Theater in March 2022 and was a New York Times' Critic's Pick.

Comments