A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CABARET to be Presented at the Historic Canton Theater

This is a two-night event only on Thursday December 5th and Friday December 6th at 7:30 pm

By: Nov. 19, 2024
A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CABARET to be Presented at the Historic Canton Theater Image
Loleks Storytellers will be performing "A Country Christmas Cabaret" at the Historic Canton Theater in Canton Georgia.

This yearly fundraiser show is great fun for the whole family and includes many classic Christmas performances as well as some more modern numbers.

This is a two-night event only on Thursday December 5th and Friday December 6th at 7:30 pm. Ticket prices are $15 for General Admission and $25 for VIP seats. Please come out and support Loleks Storytellers Theater company and enjoy a fantastic Christmas show.




