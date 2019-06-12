Elm Street Presents THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED)

Starting June 28th Elm Street Cultural Arts Village gets historical with the opening night of The Complete History of America (Abridged), a comedic rendition of American history written by Adam Long, Reed Martin, and Austin Tichenor. With 600 years of history in 6000 seconds, history will never be the same! This play utilizes humor to tackle a variety of questions: Who really discovered America? Why did Abe Lincoln free the slaves? How many Democrats does it take to screw in a lightbulb? The answers won't be what you're expecting.

"If you're looking to actually learn something about the history of America, this is the wrong show for you," exclaims Joshua Robinson, the play's Director. "The Complete History of America (Abridged) is a fast-paced show riddled with puns, silly wigs, wacky costumes, hilarious musical numbers, and old vaudeville shtick."

Reduced Shakespeare Company, the company that created this show and the well-known The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), tours most frequently across the United States and Great Britain. However, they have also performed in Belgium, Holland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Singapore, Barbados, Bermuda, Israel, Qatar, and Ireland.

The Complete History of America (Abridged) is a small, three member cast that fills the stage and transports the audience from one era of American history to the next. Traditionally the cast is three men, but Robinson opened auditions to everyone - the audience won't have a hard time relating to the trio of time travelers. On casting, Robinson states, "My cast of Kate, Dan, and Jim are all so funny! It's been a very collaborative process full of 'What if we did this...' moments. At our first rehearsal I said to them, 'Do any of you have any random talents?' Several moments have been added to show based on the answers I got."

The play with music runs for two weekends from June 28th to July 7th. It's a perfect show for anyone regardless of history knowledge and for anyone who is looking for a good laugh. The Complete History of America (Abridged) is rated PG-13 for crude humor, suggestive situations, and mild language.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Prices are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.





