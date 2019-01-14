iHeartMedia New York Launches Broadway Station

iHeartMedia New York announced today the debut of iHeartRadio Broadway, home for the best of Broadway 24/7, in collaboration with Mercedes Benz as the founding partner. The new digital station is now available for Broadway fans everywhere via iHeartRadio and iHeartRadioBroadway.com.

iHeartRadio Broadway will feature all the best Broadway music, content and more, streaming classic songs from original Broadway cast album soundtracks including Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Chicago, Hairspray, The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, The Band's Visit and more. In addition, interviews with renowned Broadway stars will be integrated throughout the station hosted by an array of iHeartRadio New York on-air personalities such as Elvis Duran from Z100's "Elvis Duran and The Morning Show," Michael Riedel from 710 WOR's "Len Berman and Michael in the Morning" and Christine Nagy from 106.7 Lite FM. In addition to the new digital station, iHeartRadioBroadway.com will be a one-stop site for all Broadway-related content and will provide the Broadway community with one-of-a-kind experiences. The website will feature the latest Broadway news, including videos, interviews, podcasts, and contests.

"We're thrilled to launch iHeartRadio Broadway. To be able to bring the very best of Broadway - from music, interviews, events and more - to this passionate fan base in a way they can access anytime from anywhere is extraordinary," said Scott Hopeck, Division President for iHeartMedia. "Musical theater enthusiasts can now connect with their favorite shows, soundtracks and actors in a way that only iHeartRadio can provide through this new platform. Extending the Broadway experience past your seat in the theater is something that has been missing and we're pleased that we will be able to provide fans a home for that missing piece."

To kick off the new station, iHeartRadio Broadway will host an exclusive VIP special launch event for the Broadway community hosted by iHeartRadio's Elvis Duran from "Elvis Duran and The Morning Show," nationally syndicated on-air personality, Delilah and 710 WOR's Michael Riedel.

"I'm excited to be able to celebrate the variety of amazing talent throughout the Broadway community, not just only this evening, but moving forward through iHeartRadio Broadway," said Duran. "Now we have the opportunity to showcase Broadway shows and their talent side by side with the other celebrities and artists we feature daily on our nationally syndicated morning show. To have a dedicated platform where fans can enjoy and engage with all things Broadway whenever they want is truly amazing and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

