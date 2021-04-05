Youth America Grand Prix Celebrates Successful Gala

Youth America Grand Prix - the world's largest ballet scholarship competition - hosted its annual gala on March 31, 2021, featuring the World Premiere of Journey Uptown by American Ballet Theatre Soloist and YAGP Alum Gabe Stone Shayer, two exclusive duets from Russia's Mariinsky Ballet, and highlights from YAGP's 2021 season.

"To all of our supporters and participants of this season, you have astounded us with your resilience, your talent, your passion, and your commitment to the arts", said YAGP Board Chair Christina Lyon.

The evenings performances kicked off with the World Premiere of Journey Uptown, choreographed and performed by Shayer, alongside ABT Principal Dancer and YAGP alumna Skylar Brandt. Rising sensation, 19-year-old blind pianist and composer Matthew Whitaker created and performed the accompanying music. While collaborating, Shayer and Whitaker envisioned the sound and feeling of New York City. The piece was part of YAGP's Emerging Choreographer Series, which has previously featured Melanie Hamrick, Justin Peck and Derek Hough.

Mariinsky Ballet's Maria Khoreva and Kimin Kim (YAGP Alum) performed a duet from Le Corsaire, and May Nagahisa and Victor Caixeta (both YAGP Alumni) gave an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of their duet from Romeo and Juliet.

Hosts, actress Stuart Brazell and Craig Olsen, presented a dazzling compilation of the best performances from YAGP's 2021 Season participants worldwide; including from South Korea, Japan and over 15 cities across America.

"Last year YAGP was the last dance organization to close down and within a week we were hosting free online master classes with Luca Masala, Twyla Tharp, Alexei Ratmansky and other professionals from all over the world. It was a very strange year but what stayed the same is our commitment to supporting young talented dancers" said YAGP Founder Larissa Saveliev.

On display throughout the evening were two one-of-a-kind designer couture ballet tutus from Carolina Herrera and The Row. Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon are noted ballet enthusiasts, and for years The Row's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been YAGP Gala Chairs alongside their friend and YAGP supporter, Marcella Guarino Hymowitz.