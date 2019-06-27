Young People's Chorus of New York City Announces Two July Concerts

The summer season of the Young People's Chorus of New York City, under Artistic Director/Founder Francisco J. Núñez, opens with two New York City concerts before they move on to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic; Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee; and the Tennessee American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) in Murfreesboro, outside of Nashville.



Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. - "Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything"

The Jewish Museum



Bang on a Can and The Jewish Museum present Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) and Francisco J. Núñez in a concert of songs and poems by Leonard Cohen and others to coincide with the Jewish Museum exhibition, "Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything." Among the Leonard Cohen classics to be recited and sung are Who by Fire, Bird on a Wire, and Hallelujah. YPC will also perform works by Bang on a Can co-founders Julia Wolfe and YPC composer-in-residence Michael Gordon; and an original, vibrant YPC medley of Gershwin classics, "I Got Gershwin."



Tickets, at $20 and $16 for students and seniors, are available at the museum during standard hours, by phone at 866-205-1322, or at The Jewish Museum's website.



Saturday, July 13 at 7-8 p.m. - FREE YPC Concert

Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park



Young People's Chorus of New York City and Francisco J. Núñez return to the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park for a pre-show concert to The Classical Theatre of Harlem's Uptown Shakespeare in the Park theatrical presentation of "The Bacchae." This YPC performance is a one-hour example of the acclaimed programs of virtuoso music and dance that have thrilled and entertained a global array of festival audiences on four continents for over two decades.



Admission: Free

7:00 p.m. - Young People's Chorus of New York City

8:15 p.m. - The Classical Theatre of Harlem's presentation of "The Bacchae."







