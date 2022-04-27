Young People's Chorus Of New York City Appoints Leonie Kruizenga as Chief Advancement Officer

The world-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City has announced the appointment of Leonie Kruizenga as Chief Advancement Officer. An accomplished development professional and leadership coach with experience in New York City and Amsterdam, Kruizenga has an impressive background in the international performing and visual arts world. In her new role, Kruizenga will enhance YPC's development team to help steward its mission to deepen, strengthen and expand its work, and take its fundraising to a new level.

"We are thrilled to welcome Leonie to the YPC team," said Francisco J. Núñez, YPC's Founder and Artistic Director. "Her innovative approach to fundraising and development along with her notable experience in the international arts world make her the ideal candidate for our team. We look forward to the continued growth and success she will undoubtedly bring to YPC."

Prior to YPC, Kruizenga served as development director for Holland Festival, trust fund consultant at Rijksakademie van Beeldende Kunsten, and head of development for the Swiss Institute New York. She developed and led the fundraising campaign for the internationally acclaimed opera marathon aus LICHT (2019), an unparalleled event coproduced by Holland Festival, Dutch National Opera, and the Dutch Royal Conservatoire. Additionally, she has served on the multi-disciplinary arts panel of the New York City Department for Cultural Affairs and was part of the steering committee of the National Network of Cultural Philanthropy in the Netherlands.

Currently, Kruizenga serves as a Mentor at New Inc., the incubator program of the New Museum. She is also on the boards of Open Mind, an Amsterdam-based organization focused on raising awareness for social issues through artistic projects in the public space, and Ragazze Quartet, a Dutch, all-female string quartet, which is internationally recognized as one of the leading voices in classical and new music. Additionally, Kruizenga is a King Baudouin Foundation US alumna and holds a BA in Communication from the Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences.

"I am excited for the opportunity to join the highly talented team at YPC," said Kruizenga. "A role that so clearly encompasses my ideals, experience and expertise in such a life-changing and groundbreaking organization does not come very often. The mission of YPC to help each child reach their full potential in an innovative program where virtuosity and diversity are recognized and celebrated speaks to my ambition of applying my skills, professional knowledge and network to more directly support the arts while driving social change."

In her spare time, Kruizenga enjoys wandering through museums and attending contemporary dance, theater and music performances. She also loves exploring the neighborhoods of New York City and discovering its hidden treasures.

For more information about YPC, please visit www.ypc.org.