Young People's Chorus Of NYC To Kickstart Lincoln Center's Summer For The City With SING NEW YORK, A Public Singalong

The world-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City is slated to kickstart Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA)'s new summer programming initiative, Summer for the City, by presenting Sing New York, a public singalong to be held Saturday, May 14 at 2:30 p.m. in Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center. At the event, thousands of New Yorkers are invited to rejoice in song alongside YPC's young choristers and under the direction of YPC Creative Director and conductor, Elizabeth Núñez.

"We cannot wait to join New Yorkers on the Josie Robertson Plaza and raise our voices in song," said Elizabeth Núñez. "The energy and joy will be palpable, and our choristers are excited to kick off Lincoln Center's Summer for the City."

Sing New York is the first of over 300 events to partake in LCPA's Summer for the City initiative, a new approach to its summer season that will activate the entire campus under one banner, incorporating 10 outdoor stages and over 1,000 artists. Presented as part of Festival of New York, Summer for the City builds on the success of Lincoln Center's 2021 Restart Stages, which created an outdoor performing art center so that the arts could continue during the pandemic.

Summer for the City has three central themes: "Rejoice," "Reclaim," and "Remember." At Sing New York, YPC will celebrate all of these themes with music such as "This Little Light of Mine," "Your Song," "That's Amore," "La Sopa De Isabel," "Love Train," a surprise NYC medley of fan favorites and several more.

Sing New York is a participatory event that is free and open to all. QR codes will be made available so participants can access lyrics to each song.

For more information about YPC, please visit ypc.org. Full details about Summer for the City programming can be found here.

Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) is a multicultural youth chorus internationally renowned for its superb virtuosity, brilliant showmanship, and innovative model of diversity. Founded by Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez, a MacArthur Fellow and Musical America's 2018 Educator of the Year, YPC's mission and values are deeply rooted in providing children of all cultural and economic backgrounds with a unique program of music education and choral performance. YPC is committed to empowering our youth and providing pathways to success through the arts so that each child, no matter what race, gender, socioeconomic background, or religion can reach their full potential. Among YPC's many awards is America's highest honor for youth programs, a National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, which was presented to members of YPC at the White House. Under the direction of YPC's Creative Director, Elizabeth Núñez, YPC also earned the distinction of "Choir of the World" in July 2018 at the International Choral Kathaumixw (Powell River, British Columbia), marking the first time a North American chorus has ever won this title in the 34-year history of Kathaumixw. www.ypc.org

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is the steward of the world's leading performing arts center, an artistic and civic cornerstone for New York City comprised of eleven resident companies on a 16-acre campus. The nonprofit's strategic priorities include: supporting the arts organizations that call Lincoln Center home to realize their missions and fostering opportunities for collaboration across campus; championing inclusion and increasing the accessibility and reach of Lincoln Center's work; and reimagining and strengthening the performing arts for the 21st century and beyond, helping ensure their rightful place at the center of civic life.