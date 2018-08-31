YouTube Orders Comedy Pilot From SMASH Creator Theresa Rebeck

YouTube has given a pilot order to Smash creator Theresa Rebeck's new comedy, according to Deadline. The show's Working Title is It's a Man's World and it's a half-hour comedy that takes on gender inequality in the gaming industry.

The pilot is produced by Christina Wayne's Assembly Entertainment in association with ITV Studios America.

It's a Man's World centers on Emma, a successful video game design executive and the sole breadwinner for her family who is used to dodging the land mines that come with being a woman in a male-dominated field.

When she gets fired without explanation and finds that she's being blacklisted by everyone in her industry, Emma decides to dress as a man to get a new job and to continue supporting her family. As strange and politically incorrect as Emma's new life may be, she begins to enjoy the newfound ease of access and power that comes with being a man.

Production on the pilot is set to begin this fall.

Rebeck is a television writer and playwright. She created NBC's Smash and also has written for Canterbury's Law, LA Law, NYPD Blue, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Dream On and Brooklyn Bridge. Rebeck's fourth Broadway play, Bernhardt/Hamlet, will premiere as part of the Roundabout Theater Company's 2018-2019 season, making Rebeck the most Broadway-produced female playwright of our time.

She also wrote and directed the indie film Trouble, starring Anjelica Huston and Bill Pullman.

