You Can Now Enter to Win a Zoom Hangout With Leslie Jordan to Raise Funds in Support of GLSEN

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The one and only Leslie Jordan just launched a charity sweepstakes for a chance to hang with him on Zoom and receive one of his limited edition t-shirts: Prizeo.com/LeslieJordan. The campaign is raising funds to support GLSEN, creating safe spaces for inclusivity.

See Leslie's post about it below!

For as little as a $10 donation to GLSEN at the Prizeo page, fans can enter to win the special Zoom experience and exclusive shirt -- getting something fun and memorable while contributing to a great cause. The Leslie Jordan Prizeo sweepstakes closes July 6th.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You