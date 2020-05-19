You Can Now Enter to Win a Zoom Hangout With Leslie Jordan to Raise Funds in Support of GLSEN
The one and only Leslie Jordan just launched a charity sweepstakes for a chance to hang with him on Zoom and receive one of his limited edition t-shirts: Prizeo.com/LeslieJordan. The campaign is raising funds to support GLSEN, creating safe spaces for inclusivity.
See Leslie's post about it below!
For as little as a $10 donation to GLSEN at the Prizeo page, fans can enter to win the special Zoom experience and exclusive shirt -- getting something fun and memorable while contributing to a great cause. The Leslie Jordan Prizeo sweepstakes closes July 6th.
So proud to announce one of my official t-shirts to support GLSEN - a charity founded to end discrimination and bullying based on sexual orientation in schools. Please see the link in my bio. @glsen
A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan) on May 19, 2020 at 10:02am PDT
