Yale In Hollywood to Present Free Webinar With David Henry Hwang

In celebration of the Easter spirit, Yale in Hollywood will present a free webinar with Tony and Obie Winning Playwright David Henry Hwang, live streaming worldwide at 2 pm PST & 5 pm EST on Saturday, April 11, 2020 via the Zoom link: http://tinyurl.com/yihhwang

The on-line event also marks Yale in Hollywood's launch of its public Facebook page (http://facebook.com/yaleinhollywood) where Yale alumni and students will share their talent, performances, shows, experiences etc. with the broad entertainment community and general audiences.

This conversation with David Henry Hwang will be hosted by Yale alum, actor and playwright Jeff Locker.

DAVID HENRY HWANG's stage works includes the plays M. Butterfly, Chinglish, Yellow Face, Kung Fu, Golden Child, The Dance and the Railroad, and FOB, as well as the Broadway musicals Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida (co-author), Flower Drum Song(2002 revival) and Disney's Tarzan. Hwang is a Tony Award winner and three-time nominee, a three-time OBIE Award winner, and a two-time Finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. He is also the most-produced living American opera librettist, whose works have been honored with two Grammy Awards, co-wrote the Gold Record Solo with the late pop icon Prince, and has worked since 2015 as a Writer/Consulting Producer for the Golden Globe-winning television series The Affair. He is currently writing the live-action musical feature The Hunchback of Notre Dame for Disney Studios. Hwang serves on the Board of the Lark Play Development Center, as Head of Playwriting at Columbia University School of the Arts, and as Chair of the American Theatre Wing, founder of the Tony Awards. M. Butterfly recently returned to Broadway in a revival directed by Julie Taymor, which marked Mr. Hwang's eighth Broadway production. His newest work, Soft Power, a collaboration with composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), premiered in May 2018 at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre (six Ovation Awards, including Best Production) and San Francisco's Curran Theatre; it will open in New York in fall 2019. In 2016, The David Henry Hwang Society was founded by William C. Boles (Rollins College), Martha Johnson (University of Minnesota), and Esther Kim Lee (University of Maryland). The DHH Society is devoted to the scholarly examination of plays by David Henry Hwang.

JEFF LOCKER is an actor, writer, and host based in Los Angeles, best known for appearances on Marvel's Agent Carter, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and feature film Stasis. His host work includes the STX Tencent 75th Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet Show, the red carpet of the Huading Awards (akin to the Chinese Golden Globes), Alibaba's Tianmao Discovery, Mandarin-language game show Who's Smart on ETTV America, and celebrity interviews for Cast It. He also starred as Mandarin-speaking China consultant Peter Timms in David Henry Hwang's Chinglish at East West Players and Portland Center Stage. Jeff's award-winning play The Forgotten Place was recently published by Samuel French and Concord Theatricals, and he's currently working as a writer on an upcoming major studio film.

Register and watch the live stream of Yale in Hollywood's webinar with David Henry Hwang via: http://tinyurl.com/yihhwang





