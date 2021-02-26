Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast Welcomes Shelby Bond Of Mind's Eye Adventure Party

Mind's Eye Adventure Party takes the participant on a virtual journey where a guide transports you through immersive stories and games, to worlds of wonder.

Feb. 26, 2021  

Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced another outstanding episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring Shelby Bond of Mind's Eye Adventure Party. Episode 90 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

Website: https://www.adventure-party.com/our-story and BPN.FM/YPIYT


