World Premiere Musical FACINGS Comes to New York This Spring

A world premiere musical is coming to New York this spring. Facings: A New Musical – A Tale of Love, Business, and Immigration will play at the Urban Stages from April 24 to May 17, 2025.

Facings, a powerful new musical, explores the intricate dynamics of love, business, and immigration with heart, humor, and a melodic, unforgettable score. Equal parts moving and laugh-out-loud funny, this show takes audiences on an unexpected journey filled with witty banter, awkward misunderstandings, and the occasional food-related mishap. The story follows the journey of Emma, a passionate young Asian-American food entrepreneur, and Javier, a Colombian immigrant and former journalist who works at the trendy natural foods store Rolling Fields while seeking asylum in the U.S.

Emma is at a crossroads, struggling to get her business off the ground while vying for the crucial Rolling Fields account. As she battles a predatory store manager and a ruthless business competitor, she finds an unexpected ally in Javier. He might be a successful-journalist-turned-grocery-stock-boy, but his quick thinking and sharp sense of humor prove invaluable. When Javier steps in to protect her from a dangerous situation, he places himself in severe legal jeopardy. In a dramatic turn of events, Emma is forced to become his protector.

Through its gripping narrative, heartfelt music, and sharp humor, Facings portrays not only the challenges of entrepreneurship and love but also the complex realities of immigration. This fresh and irresistibly catchy musical brings a new perspective to the often-overlooked human experiences behind the headlines, while revealing the surprising power of community and resilience.

Facings is an Equity Approved Showcase featuring an exceptional lineup of talent, including Belinda Allyn*, J. Antonio Rodriguez*, Phil Sloves*, Connor Barr*, Sarah Parnicky*, John Higgins*, Alexa Racioppi*, Ann Casapini*, Pablo Torres*, Stefanie Renee Salyer*, and Ian Sanders*.

*Denotes a member of AEA.