World Music Institute to Present ZAKIR HUSSAIN ETERNAL at Carnegie Hall

Starting with tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, A 75th Birthday Celebration of Rhythm, Genius, and Joy will take place on Friday, March 6, 2026, at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium on the Ronald O. Perelman Stage (881 Seventh Avenue, Manhattan), featuring Charles Lloyd, Mickey Hart, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Vijay Iyer, Fazal Qureshi, V. Selvaganesh, Kala Ramnath, and special guests; doors open at 7 PM and the show begins at 8 PM.

On the eve of what would have been his 75th birthday, World Music Institute and the Zakir Hussain Institute of Music will present a transcendent evening honoring the life, music, and enduring spirit of Zakir Hussain-the legendary tabla virtuoso, composer, and cultural ambassador whose artistry bridged traditions and reimagined contemporary music. A portion of this event's proceeds will benefit the Zakir Hussain Institute of Music.

An extraordinary ensemble of artists-many of Hussain's closest friends and longtime collaborators-come together for a luminous celebration of cross-cultural harmony and creative kinship. Through breathtaking performances spanning classical Indian music, jazz, and contemporary world music, this concert reflects the timeless influence and boundless imagination that defined Hussain's remarkable journey. During his extraordinary career, Zakir also served as a longtime Honorary Board Member of World Music Institute.

Join WMI and ZHIM for a night that pays tribute not only to a master musician but to a man whose work became a universal language of unity, genius, and joy.

PERFORMERS:

Charles Lloyd, Mickey Hart, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Fazal Qureshi, V. Selvaganesh, Kala Ramnath, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Vijay Iyer, Marvin Sewell, Eric Harland, Nitin Mitta, Alam Khan, Harish Raghavan, Anantha R. Krishnan, Gerald Clayton and Marcus Gilmore with the Zakir Hussain Tabla Choir: Dana Pandey, Ray Spiegel, Suphala Patankar, Salar Nader, Karan Minhas, Kiran Morarji, Vikas Yendluri and Tejas Tope. Additional special guests to be announced.

ABOUT THE ZAKIR HUSSAIN INSTITUTE OF MUSIC:

The Zakir Hussain Institute of Music honors the life and legacy of Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso, composer, and cultural ambassador whose artistry bridged cultures and transformed contemporary music. Rooted in his unparalleled mastery of India's classical traditions, the Institute advances his vision of music as a universal language that unites cultures, genres, and generations. Through education, performance, and cross-cultural collaboration, it preserves Zakir's recorded legacy of teachings and performances while inspiring new and innovative dialogues around the world. In the spirit of his generosity, the Institute fosters access, mentorship, and artistic excellence, mirroring Zakir's vision of a world bound together by rhythm, imagination, and shared humanity, a world where music continues to evolve as a force for creativity, connection and joy.