World Music Institute to Present Sunny Jain's Wild Wild East With Gamelan Dharma Swara

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World Music Institute will kick off its 40th Anniversary season in style with a free performance at Bryant Park on August 15th. Co-presented with Bryant Park as part of WMI's popular Let's Dance series and the Bryant Park Picnic Performance series presented by Bank of America

Sunny Jain's Wild Wild East encompasses myriad facets of Jain's identity, both as a first-generation South Asian-American and as a global musician, from his own family's immigration story to his eclectic musical upbringing. He sources musical inspiration from the scores of Bollywood classics, Punjabi folk traditions, jazz improvisation, and rollicking psychedelic styles. Songlines magazine called Jain "one of the leading figures in North America's burgeoning Asian music scene. A global musical alchemist and cultural agent provocateur."

Gamelan Dharma Swara, meaning "a duty of perpetuating sound," is a women-led Balinese music and dance ensemble based in Queens, captivating audiences with their raucous and wondrous performances for over 33 years.