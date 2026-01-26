World Music Institute Reveals Spring-Summer 2026 40th Anniversary Season

World Music Institute will continue celebrating 40 years of presenting the finest global music and dance in New York City with a brand-new Spring-Summer season full of new discoveries, old favorites, and special events. Full schedule of events below or on the WMI Website.

Ablaye Cissoko & Cyrille Brotto

Collaborations Series

Friday, January 30, 2026

Roulette Intermedium

509 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $45 - Advance | $55 - Day of Show

After the critically acclaimed release of Instant in 2022, celebrated Senegalese kora artist Ablaye Cissoko has once again partnered with French diatonic accordion virtuoso Cyrille Brotto to present their latest collaboration, Djiyo(meaning water). This collection features a harmonious blend of kora, vocals, and accordion, earning praise from Songlines magazine as "a gem from start to finish." Cissoko was born in Dakar, Senegal, into a family of griots-the traditional custodians of Mandé culture in West Africa, known locally as djelis. Cyrille Brotto, a French accordionist and composer, boasts over 20 years of experience performing and touring with various ensembles across Europe. Like the collaboration between Ballaké Sissoko and Derek Gripper at Corpus Christi Church in our previous season, this pairing beautifully illustrates the versatility of the kora as well as the boundless creativity of the two artists.

Yuval Ron Ensemble

Featuring Sufi Qawwali Master Musician Sukhawat Ali Khan

Sacred Sounds of Healing Series

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Judson Memorial Church

55 Washington Square South, Manhattan

4 PM - Workshop | 7 PM - Doors | 8 PM - Show

Tickets: Advance $25 | Day of Show $30 | Advance with Workshop $35 | Day of Show with Workshop $40

The Yuval Ron Ensemble, featuring Sufi Qawwali Master musician Sukhawat Ali Khan, unites the sacred musical traditions of Sufism and Judaism into an unusual musical mystical celebration. A marriage of tradition and innovation, this exhilarating musical journey is full of joy, hope, and deep spirituality, celebrating the underlying unity shared by all people, regardless of nationality, race, religion, and culture. With the addition of the whirling dervish, this program is a feast for the senses. The Sacred Sounds of Healing series is made possible with the generous support of Chandrika Tandon.

DakhaBrakha

Counterpoint Series

Sunday, March 1, 2026

Pioneer Works

159 Pioneer Street, Brooklyn

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: Advance $45 | Day of Show $55

Co-Presented with Pioneer Works

WMI warmly welcomes back fan-favorite DakhaBrakha, the beloved "ethno-chaos" quartet hailing from Kyiv, Ukraine. Formed in 2004 at the DAKH Center of Contemporary Art by avant-garde theater director Vladyslav Troitskyi, DakhaBrakha ("give-take" in the old Ukrainian language) crafts entirely original music by blending traditional Ukrainian folk melodies and instruments with a variety of global influences and a distinctly theatrical visual style, creating a transnational sound deeply rooted in Ukrainian culture, while layering in elements from pop-punk to classic folk. In the face of the ongoing military conflict in their homeland, DakhaBrakha continues to thrive, touring internationally and passionately advocating for the preservation and representation of Ukrainian culture and freedom.

Zakir Hussain Eternal

A 75th Birthday Celebration of Rhythm, Genius and Joy

With Charles Lloyd, Mickey Hart, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Vijay Iyer, Fazal Qureshi, V. Selvaganesh, Kala Ramnath, and Guests

40th Anniversary Legacy Series

Friday, March 6, 2026

Carnegie Hall Stern Auditorium

Ronald O. Perelman Stage

881 Seventh Avenue, Manhattan

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $33 | $51 | $65 | $69 | $85 | $115 | $135

On the eve of what would have been his 75th birthday, the Zakir Hussain Institute of Music and World Music Institute proudly present a transcendent evening honoring the life, music, and enduring spirit of Zakir Hussain-the legendary tabla virtuoso, composer, and cultural ambassador whose artistry bridged traditions and reimagined contemporary music while his artistry in the Hindustani classical tradition remained unparalleled.

An extraordinary ensemble of artists-many of Hussain's closest friends and longtime collaborators-come together for a luminous celebration of cross-cultural harmony and creative kinship. Performers include Charles Lloyd, Mickey Hart, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Fazal Qureshi, V. Selvaganesh, Kala Ramnath, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Vijay Iyer, Marvin Sewell, Eric Harland, Nitin Mitta, Alam Khan, Harish Raghavan, Anantha R. Krishnan, Gerald Clayton and Marcus Gilmore, with the Zakir Hussain Tabla Choir: Dana Pandey, Ray Spiegel, Suphala Patankar, Salar Nader, Karan Minhas, Kiran Morarji, Vikas Yendluri, and Tejas Tope. Additional special guests to be announced.

Solas

30th Anniversary Concert

40th Anniversary Legacy Series

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Sony Hall

235 West 46th Street, Manhattan

Doors: 6 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $42.50 - Standing | $56.50 - GA Seated | $69.50 - VIP Seated

Co-Presented with Sony Hall

Solas is turning 30! Established in 1996 in NYC, the supergroup (named for the Irish word for "light") quickly garnered acclaim for transforming Celtic music by weaving together traditional Irish melodies with elements of folk, bluegrass, and contemporary genres. The group has received high praise from The Boston Globe as "the finest Celtic ensemble this country has ever produced". For this event, founding Solas members Seamus Egan, Winifred Horan, and John Williams will be joined on stage by Alan Murray and renowned multi-instrumentalist/vocal polyglot, Moira Smiley. Audiences can look forward to an unforgettable musical journey as the band showcases its Signature Sound while continuing to innovate and inspire.

Flamenco Festival NY

Celebrating Maestro Sabicas with Gerardo Núñez, Antonio Rey, Álvaro Martinete, and Olga Pericet

Saturday, March 14, 2026

The Town Hall

123 W 43d St, Manhattan

7.30 PM - Doors | 8 PM - Show

Tickets - $35 | $45 | $55 | $65 | $95

Co-presented with Flamenco Festival New York

As part of the 25th anniversary of the Flamenco Festival New York, this special performance honors the man who introduced flamenco guitar to the global stage from the heart of Manhattan. Join WMI for a Tribute to Maestro Sabicas, a musical homage to the legendary Agustín Castellón Campos, known simply as Sabicas. This tribute brings together three generations of flamenco guitar: the virtuosic Gerardo Núñez, the Latin Grammy Award-winning Antonio Rey, and rising star Álvaro Martinete. They are joined by celebrated dancer Olga Pericet, whose bold, elegant performance reimagines flamenco with wit and intensity.

Ravi Shankar Ensemble

40th Anniversary Legacy Series

Friday, March 20, 2026

The Town Hall

123 West 43rd Street, Manhattan

7.30 PM - Doors | 8 PM - Show

Tickets: $45 | $55 | $75 | $95

Curated by the maestro's widow Sukanya and daughter Anoushka, the Ravi Shankar Ensemble is a multi-generational collective of world-class musicians dedicated to the masterful compositions and enduring legacy of the uniquely legendary musician, Ravi Shankar. In its debut tour, the ensemble presents a special program featuring visual elements from the Ravi Shankar archives alongside a dynamic selection of Shankar's soul-stirring music.

40th Anniversary Legacy Series

Friday, March 27, 2026

Peter Norton Symphony Space

2537 Broadway (at 95th Street), Manhattan

Doors: 7:30 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $45 | $55 | $75 | $85* (VIP ticket includes artist meet and greet and preferred seating)

In 2025, South Africa's multi-Grammy Award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazowill mark its 65th anniversary since its founding by the late Dr. Joseph Shabalala, who passed away in 2020. Over the years, this remarkable group has won the hearts of audiences worldwide, achieving global acclaim and serving as a beacon of hope for both their homeland and the international community. During the dark days of Apartheid, they used their music as a peaceful form of protest, with Nelson Mandela praising their songs as messages of hope and dubbing them "South Africa's Cultural Ambassadors to the World." In the 1980s, Paul Simon visited South Africa and invited LBM to collaborate on his groundbreaking album Graceland, which propelled them further onto the global stage. After over fifty years of leadership, Shabalala retired in 2014, passing the legacy to his sons, who continue to uphold the group's success and global impact. This show will mark the sixth time WMI will have had the pleasure of presenting Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Saha Gnawa & El Khat

Let's Dance Series

Saturday, April 11, 2026

DROM

85 Avenue A, Manhattan

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 7:30 PM

Tickets: $27 Advance | $32 Day of Show

Let's dance from Morocco to the Middle East! Saha Gnawa brings North African futurism to the NYC stage by blending traditional "sufi blues" music from Morocco with the vibrant sounds of jazz, creating a funky twist on modern Gnawa. The ensemble is co-led by Maalem Hassan Ben Jafaar, a master musician renowned for his collaborations with artists like Randy Weston and for leading the Grammy-nominated group Innov Gnawa. Following their performance will be El Khat, a "found-sounds" band led by multi-instrumentalist Eyal El Wahab, celebrated for creating music out of street sounds and upcycled refuse. The trio of global citizens will showcase original compositions inspired by the music from the Golden Age of Aden, Yemen, infused with Middle Eastern grooves.

Yagódy

Origins Series

Saturday, April 18, 2026

DROM

85 Avenue A, Manhattan

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $25 Advance | $30 Advance Seated | $35 Day of Show

Founded in Lviv, Ukraine, in 2016, Yagódy ("berries") originated as an impromptu project, inspired by the quartet's acting backgrounds and deep love for folk music. Their mission is clear: "to give a song a new life." They achieve this by reinterpreting traditional songs, exploring and enhancing the inherent drama and musical spirit. The result is a captivating blend of haunting vocal harmonies, Balkan rhythms, and ancient melodies. Yagódy gained recognition as a finalist in the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with their first original song, "Tsunamia." If you're a fan of DakhaBrakha, this show is one to catch.

Amjad Ali Khan and Sharon Isbin Perform "Strings For Peace"

With Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash, and Amit Kavthekar

Collaborations Series

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Symphony Space

2537 Broadway, Manhattan

7:30 PM -Doors | 8 PM - Show

Tickets: $45 | $65 | $85 | $105* (VIP ticket includes artist meet and greet and preferred seating)

After a captivating sold-out performance at the NYU Skirball Center in 2025, WMI is excited to welcome back to NYC the esteemed sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan alongside his sons, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, who carry on the family's extraordinary musical legacy. They will be joined in a special collaboration with Grammy Award-winning American guitarist Sharon Isbin, "Strings for Peace." This initiative beautifully unites Western classical guitar with Indian classical music (ragas), featuring unique arrangements of Khan's compositions. Also joining on stage will be tabla virtuoso and protẻgẻ of both Ustad Allarakha and Zakir Hussain, Amit Kavthekar. The project highlights the meditative and spiritual connection between these two traditions, spreading a message of peace and celebrating cross-cultural harmony.

Didem Bașar: Levantine Rhapsody

Origins Series

Sat, May 31, 2026

Corpus Christi Church

529 W 121st St, Manhattan

Doors: 4:30 PM | Show: 5 PM

Tickets: Balcony - $10 - $50 | Floor - $10 - $60

Co-presented with MB1800 (Music Before 1800 - the longest-running early music concert series in New York City)

WMI is partnering once again with MB1800 for a special celebration of Eid al-Adha, featuring the Turkish kanun virtuoso Didem Bașar, along with an ensemble of exceptional musicians. Originally from Istanbul and now based in Montreal, Didem masterfully weaves together two rich musical traditions: Turkish and Western classical music. The performance showcases a vibrant dialogue enriched by Turkish maqams (modes), ornate rhythmic cycles, and improvisation. This captivating blend is complemented by compositions that embrace a distinctly impressionist style. The ensemble features: Didem Basar - direction, composition, kanun; Guy Pelletier - bass flute and transverse flute; Dominique Beauséjour - Ostiguy cello; and Patrick Graham - percussion.

Son Rompe Pera

Let's Dance Series

Friday, May 8, 2026

Brooklyn Bowl

61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn

Doors 6 PM | Opener TBA 8 PM | Son Rompe Pera - 9:15 PM

Tickets: Advance $25 | Day of Show $30

Co-presented with Brooklyn Bowl

Hailing from Naucalpan on the outskirts of Mexico City, the Gama brothers and their band Son Rompe Pera have shattered all preconceived notions of what a marimba-centered band can be, mixing the traditional form with their deep-rooted rebellion into a new genre called 'Cumbia Punk'. Now with two critically acclaimed albums under their belt, the band continues to demonstrate their limitless potential in evolving the genre rooted in the music introduced to them by their beloved late father. With deep respect for their heritage and family, the brothers firmly believe that traditions are meant to be honored, but also reimagined for new audiences.

Will Calhoun's Mali Project

Collaborations Series

Friday, May 15, 2026

The Sultan Room

234 Starr Street, Brooklyn

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: Advance - $27 | Day of Show - $35

Co-presented with The Sultan Room

The Will Calhoun Mali Project is a captivating musical endeavor spearheaded by the Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and percussionist from Living Colour. Calhoun dedicated years to traveling, researching, and immersing himself in West African music, combining the traditional rhythms he studied with jazz, rock, and hip-hop. The exploration resulted in collaborations with esteemed Malian artists, such as Yacouba Sissoko and Oumou Sangaré - including a memorable moment when he opened for the Malian superstar at her Apollo Theater debut in 2022, presented by WMI. Lineup includes vocalist Cheick Tidiane Seck, vocalist Kandia Kouyaté, percussionist Weedie Braimah. bassist Amadou Diabate, and guitarist/string player Dabadi Dabadi Kouyaté.

World of Percussion Re-Imagined

40th Anniversary Legacy Series

Friday, June 12, 2026

Free Event

Location TBA

Outdoors, general admission

7 PM - 9 PM

The World of Percussion series was created in 1989 by WMI Founder Robert Browning to celebrate rhythms from around the globe featuring luminaries including Zakir Hussain, Don Cherry, Shankar, Foday Musa Suso, and Adam Rudolph. The series ended in 2009, having presented artists from Brazil, Cuba, Gambia, India, Japan, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, and Uzbekistan. In it's 40th year, WMI is reimagining the series with some of today's most sought after percussionists including Pedrito Martinez, Cyro Baptista, Kaoru Watanabe, Suphala, Sunny Jain, Glen Velez, Batalá and WoP veteran Adam Rudolph.

Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek

Origins Series

Saturday, June 20, 2026

National Sawdust

80 N 6th Street, Brooklyn

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: Advance $35 | Day of Show $40

Co-presented with National Sawdust

Based in Hamburg, Germany, Derya Yıldırım and Grup Şimşek have gained international acclaim since their 2014 inception for their distinctive sound, blending Anatolian folk with infectious rhythms and elements of psychedelia, pop, and soul. Leading the band is vocalist Derya Yıldırım, who also plays the bağlama or saz - a long-necked lute central to Turkish and Armenian folk music. The Guardian describes the band's signature style as "a feast of woozy Turkish psych...fuzzy, hypnotic beats, soulful saz-funk, and emotive balladry".