World Music Institute Presents Masters Of Indian Music Gaurav Mazumdar, Rupak Kulkarni & Hindole Majumdar
WMI and Merkin Hall will present the NYC debut collaboration of a trio of acclaimed artists sharing their passion for traditional Indian classical music.
Gaurav Mazumdar is a Grammy nominated sitarists and composer, and a senior disciple of the late sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, whom had discovered Gaurav's musical talents at a very early age. Gaurav is one of the most sought-after and versatile sitarists today and his recitals and performances span the globe, including Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and America. Mazumdar has collaborated with numerous western musicians such as Daniel Hope, Phillip Glass, and Kenny Werner, and has composed for and performed with the English Chamber Orchestra.
Rupak Kulkarni is a senior disciple of the legendary flute maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia, and a torch bearer of the Maihar Gharana school of music, a style made famous around the world by Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and Pandit Ravi Shankar. After early training with his father, the late Malhar Rao Kulkarni, Rupak began his life-long tutelage under Hariprasad Chaurasia at the age of 9 and gave his first solo flute performance was at the age of 11. Since then he has performed in numerous prestigious music conferences and concerts in India, the US, the UK, Russia, Japan and France. His performances combine elements of the earlier dhrupad and later khayal forms of classical music, and also demonstrate his unique sensitivity and creative tone.
Hindole Majumdar already occupies an honorable position amongst the tabla players of his generation. He started learning tabla at the tender age of 5 years and later he is receiving training from the great tabla maestro Sankha Chatterjee. He is constantly performing over the globe with various artists and accompanying great musicians of Indian classical music like Shahid Parvez, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, and Rakesh Chaurasia to name a few. He is the founder of Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance in Milwaukee Wisconsin in USA where he teaches Tabla and Indian Rhythm on a regular basis.
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Doors 7:30 PM | Show 8 PM
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center
129 West 67th Street, Manhattan
Tickets: $25 I $35
