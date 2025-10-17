Works & Process to Present San Francisco Ballet and The Joffrey Ballet in Yuri Possokhov's EUGENE ONEGIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process will present San Francisco Ballet and The Joffrey Ballet in Yuri Possokhov's Eugene Onegin on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 7 PM at Guggenheim New York in the Peter B. Lewis Theater.

San Francisco Ballet artistic director Tamara Rojo CBE, The Joffrey Ballet's Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE, and San Francisco Ballet Shelby and Frederick Gans music director and principal conductor Martin West come together to discuss their co-production and first co-commission between the two companies, Eugene Onegin, featuring an original score by Ilya Demutsky. Explore how this world premiere plans to bring new depth to Alexander Pushkin's classic, where a single choice alters the course of a life.

The program includes selected excerpts performed by San Francisco Ballet company dancers Joseph Walsh and Katherine Barkman and The Joffrey Ballet company dancer Victoria Jaiani. Continue the conversation at a post-performance reception in the rotunda.

San Francisco Ballet will present the world premiere of Possokhov's Eugene Onegin at the War Memorial Opera House from January 23 to February 1, 2026, followed by a presentation by The Joffrey Ballet at the Lyric Opera House from June 4 to 14, 2026.