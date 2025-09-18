Works & Process to Offer Performance-Only Tickets For Gala Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process has revealed that performance-only tickets are now available for their upcoming Gala Performance, Robert Rauschenberg Dance Collaborations, featuring works by Trisha Brown Dance Company and Paul Taylor Dance Company.

On October 10, 2025, the Guggenheim New York opens Robert Rauschenberg: Life Can't Be Stopped as part of the museum's Collection In Focus series. Celebrating Rauschenberg's 100th birthday, the exhibition brings together over a dozen seminal works from the Guggenheim collection and loans from the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation to honor his boundary-pushing creativity, experimental spirit, and lasting impact on contemporary art. In celebration of opening week, Works & Process presents a one-night-only rotunda project exploring Rauschenberg's collaborations with choreographers Trisha Brown and Paul Taylor. The public exhibition opens at 8PM and will be followed by live performances starting at 9PM.

The Trisha Brown Dance Company will perform an excerpt from Astral Converted (1991), originally commissioned by the National Gallery. The work incorporates Rauschenberg's gleaming towers outfitted with motion sensors, lighting, and sound designed to detect the presence of dancers and respond to their movement.John Cage's score, an eight-track recording of live musicians, emanates from tapes embedded in mobile towers. When the work premiered, the audience was seated on the National Gallery's gradually rising steps. For this iteration, the audience will stand on the spiraling ramps of the Guggenheim rotunda, offering a unique 360-degree perspective.

The Paul Taylor Dance Company will perform 3 Epitaphs (1956), a witty and inventive exploration of posture and gesture set to early New Orleans jazz, featuring faceless figures moving in gray leotards. Taylor's Tracer (1962), set to music by James Tenney, reveals the refined elegance and simplicity of his choreography alongside Robert Rauschenberg's spinning bicycle wheel, which playfully draws the audience's eye.