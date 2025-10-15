Works & Process Presents Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater With Alicia Graf Mack At The Guggenheim

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process at the Guggenheim will present Alvin Ailey AMERICAN DANCE THEATER with Alicia Graf Mack on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 7 p.m. in the Peter B. Lewis Theater at 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York City. Tickets start at $25.

The evening offers audiences a first look at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s upcoming season as the company begins a new era under the artistic leadership of Alicia Graf Mack, who succeeded Robert Battle as Artistic Director in July 2025. A celebrated Ailey alumna (2005–2014) and former director of The Juilliard School’s Dance Division, Graf Mack continues Alvin Ailey’s vision of cultural transformation through movement.

Company members will perform highlights from the repertory of Ailey’s New York City Center holiday engagement (December 3–January 4), including new productions of works by Alvin Ailey and Judith Jamison, as well as world premieres of Embrace by Earl Mosley and The Holy Blues by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Samantha Figgins, and Chalvar Monteiro.

Graf Mack will lead onstage conversations with the choreographers and with Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing on the creative evolution of the company’s repertory.

Following the program, Lisa Johnson-Willingham, Director of Ailey Extension, and Maguette Camara, West African dance instructor, will lead a community dance class in the Guggenheim rotunda. The participatory class—accompanied by live drummers—will include steps from Ailey’s masterpiece Revelations and culminate in a group dance celebration.

Admission to the Rotunda Dance Party at 8 p.m. is included with ticket purchase, presented in collaboration with the Guggenheim’s Member Mondays.

About Works & Process

Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process, producing over 25 residencies annually and presenting in-progress works across New York and beyond. Through conversations, performances, and participatory events, Works & Process fosters transparency in the creative journey while providing direct support to artists through housing, stipends, and touring opportunities.