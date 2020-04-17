Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents Virtual Works & Process: In Process With Ephrat Asherie Dance

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents a Virtual Works & Process: In Process with Ephrat Asherie Dance on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 7:30pm. The event is free, but space is limited and RSVP is required; a Zoom link and password will be emailed the day of the performance.

Ahead of the fall premiere of UnderScored by Ephrat Asherie Dance, audiences will enjoy a special look into the Works & Process commission from home. Joined by dramaturg Melanie George, Bessie Award winning choreographer Ephrat Asherie will discuss her creative method and the unique process of choreographing and rehearsing new work through video conferencing technology. Company dancers through zoom will rehearse and perform excerpts.

This Works & Process program will be hosted virtually through Zoom. Audience members should have access to a computer with Wi-Fi.For more information, email info@worksandprocess.org or visit worksandprocess.org.

About the Fall 2020 Premiere of UnderScored

Blurring the lines between performance and living archive and beginning with the legendary parties at The Loft and the Paradise Garage, UnderScored is inspired by intergenerational club-life memories and explores the ever-changing physical and musical landscape of New York City's underground dance scene. Ephrat Asherie Dance company members and guest artists from New York City's underground dance community will perform.

To learn more about House dance, watch the documentary Check Your Body at the Door.

EPHRAT "BOUNCE" ASHERIE (Artistic Director/Choreographer/Dancer) is a New York City-based b-girl, dancer, and choreographer and a 2016 Bessie Award Winner for Innovative Achievement in Dance. Asherie has received numerous awards to support her work including Dance Magazine's Inaugural Harkness Promise Award, a Jacob's Pillow Fellowship at the Tilles Center, a Jerome Foundation Travel and Study grant and a National Dance Project award to support the development and touring of her evening-length work,

Odeon. Asherie is a 2019 NYFA Fellow and a 2018-2019 City Center Choreography Fellow. Her new work UnderScored was awarded a 2019 Creation and Development Award from the National Performance Network and will premiere at Works & Process at the Guggenheim in the fall of 2020 with residency support from the Lumberyard and the Pocantico Center. She is honored to have been mentored by Richard Santiago (aka Break Easy) and to have worked and collaborated with Dorrance Dance, Doug Elkins, Rennie Harris, Bill Irwin, David Parsons, Gus Solomons Jr., and Buddha Stretch, among others. Asherie has created work for various University dance programs, including Lehman College, Smith College, SUNY Brockport and the University of California Santa Barbara. She earned her BA from Barnard College, Columbia University in Italian and her MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where she researched the vernacular jazz dance roots of contemporary street and club dances. Asherie is a co-founding member of the all-female house dance collective MAWU and is forever grateful to NYC's underground dance community for inspiring her to pursue a life as an artist. For more information, please visit ephratasheriedance.com or follow EAD on Instagram @ephratasheriedance.

Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD) is a dance company rooted in street and social dance. Dedicated to revealing the inherent complexities of these forms, EAD explores the expansive narrative qualities of various street and club styles including breaking, hip hop, house and vogue, as a means to tell stories, develop innovative imagery, and find new modes of expression. EAD's first evening-length work, A Single Ride, earned two Bessie nominations in 2013 for Outstanding Emerging Choreographer and Outstanding Sound Design by Marty Beller. The company has presented work at The Apollo Theater, Columbia College, Dixon Place, FiraTarrega, Guggenheim Works & Process, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, La MaMa, River to River Festival, New York Live Arts, Summerstage, and The Yard, among others.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You