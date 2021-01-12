Works & Process At The Guggenheim Announces 2021 Creative Bubble Residencies

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has announced the acceptance of a $500,000 grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, marking the most significant grant in the history of Works & Process.

Following eight creative bubble residencies launched in summer 2020, pioneered and produced by Works & Process, this grant will fund a second round of bubble residences. The residencies will support over 120 artists who will gather, create, and work safely in isolated residency centers in the Hudson Valley during the first half of 2021.

2021 bubble residency works include:

L'Orient, libretto byCatherine Filloux, with music by Kamala Sankaram, and choreography by Preeti Vasudevan

Ladies of Hip-Hop: Black Dancing Bodies Project × Intergenerational Knowledge Transfer

New work by choreographer Jamar Roberts and composer David Watson

Chroma (Working Title) by Adrian Danchig-Waring, Norbert De La Cruz III, Joseph Gordon, Kristin Sztyk, and Virginia Wagner

Rhapsody in Blue, a kaleidoscope of New York by Caleb Teicher & Company with Conrad Tao

Masterz at Work Dance Family with Courtney ToPanga Washington

The Missing Element with Chris Celiz and Anthony Rodriguez "Invertebrate"

Third Bird, libretto by Isaac Mizrahi, with music by Nico Muhly and choreography by John Heginbotham

New York Is Burning by Omari Wiles, performed by Les Ballet Afrik

The Jazz Continuum with LaTasha Barnes

UnderScored by Ephrat Asherie Dance, in collaboration with New York City's club legends

Rose featuring John Jarboe

A new production by Anthony Roth Costanzo

"With the pandemic forcing cancellations, we knew we had to forge a new path forward to continue to fulfill our mission and creatively and financially support artists," said Caroline Cronson, Producer of Works & Process.

"This grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the largest ever in our organization's history, will significantly amplify our ability to support artists when they are so vulnerable," said Duke Dang, General Manager of Works & Process.

Residency partners include Bethany Arts Community, Catskill Mountain Foundation, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, and Mount Tremper Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the New York Public Library providing filming support.

Select projects will culminate in performances filmed by Dancing Camera on location at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Most residencies at Catskill Mountain Foundation will feature digital Works & Process programs for the public to watch from home that blend discussion with the artists and performance excerpts. The public is also invited to watch the Ladies of Hip-Hop in open rehearsals through Bethany Arts Community's panoramic windows.

Isolation to Creation Docuseries on All Arts Channels

This second round of bubble residencies follows a successful inaugural cycle that launched this past summer amid widespread cancellations, when Works & Process, itself facing a shuttered theater, forged a path for artists to safely gather, create, and perform together. Pioneering and producing bubble residencies that have since been widely replicated, Works & Process invited over fifty artists to enter eight bubble residencies in rural Hudson Valley in 2020 after an unprecedented period of isolation. Under a health protocol developed with medical counsel Dr. Wendy Ziecheck, and ethical oversight provided by Dr. Robert Klitzman, artists isolated by the pandemic gathered in quarantine to work together.

To capture this journey, Works & Process produced Isolation to Creation, a four-part docuseries by filmmaker Nic Petry of Dancing Camera, to provide audiences with a rare opportunity to look behind the scenes and experience the hope, joy, exhilarating physical struggle, and emotional challenges experienced by performers returning to the studio and stage. The series will stream nationwide on January 27 and February 3, 10, and 17, at 8 pm ET, for free on the All Arts app and allarts.org, and will air in the New York metro area on the All Arts TV channel (channel lineups available here).

Featured Works & Process bubble residency works from 2020 include:

UnderScored by Ephrat Asherie Dance, in collaboration with New York City's Club Legends

New York Is Burning by Omari Wiles, performed by Les Ballet Afrik

The Missing Element with Chris Celiz and Anthony Rodriguez "Invertebrate"

Music from the Sole with Gregory Richardson and Leonardo Sandoval

New work by choreographer Jamar Roberts and composer David Watson

Seven Deadly Sins with Joshua Bergasse, Justin Vivian Bond, Jeffrey Guimond, Marc Happel, and Sara Mearns

Notes from the Bubble, a series of trailers for Isolation to Creation can be viewed at:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJ08rQmWB63QrAk67XU8C3k2DiPmUVRyM.

Lead support for Isolation to Creation was provided by the Works & Process Board of Directors and Anh-Tuyet Nguyen and Robert Pollock, with additional support from Jonna Mackin. The filming of Isolation to Creation was supported in part by the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Find more information at worksandprocess.org.