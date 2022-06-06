Words From the Wings: Tavon Olds-Sample of MJ THE MUSICAL on Backstage Must-Haves, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Words from the Wings

Today we're chatting with Tavon Olds-Sample who plays the role of Middle Michael in MJ the Musical! Tavon told us all about his pre-show rituals, backstage must-haves, and more! Check out his answers below!

What's the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

I go grab some bottle of Essential waters and Pineapple from Westerly and then make my way to the theatre and sign in.

What's the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Pray

What's your must-have backstage snack?

Golden Oreos

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

Blowing into a straw to warm-up the vocal chords and/ or gargle and warm up with lukewarm water.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

Candy, Vocal Spray, Water, Pictures of people I love, A blanket!

What's your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

Thriller

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

Getting into the Jackson 5 jumpsuit and Afro!

About Tavon Olds-Sample

Tavon is making his Broadway debut in MJ. Other Credits include, Regional: Scottsboro Boys (Beck Center for the Arts),and I Sing the Rising Sea (Virginia Stage Company).

About MJ the Musical

MJ The Musical officially opened on Broadway on February 1, 2022 at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).

Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.