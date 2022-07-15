Words From The Wings: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Jordan Donica Shares Favorite Backstage Moments and More!

Click Here for More on Words from the Wings

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with Jordan Donica, who just took over the role of Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway! Jordan shared his favorite backstage moments, and more! Check out his answers below!

What's the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

I do my Covid-check sign in and then sign in to the building.

What's the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Vocal hums/ohms backstage.

What's your must-have backstage snack?

Nothing that is "must-have", but I love a mint or if times are desperate, a kettle-cooked potato chip.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

I don't know that I have one other than the character thought processes that every actor goes to while getting into character.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

Tooth brush, water bottle, phone charger, tea, a place to lay my head down.

What's your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

I love watching the beginning of Act 2/Masquerade and listening to the audience react to the beautiful work onstage from the costumes and scenery to the dancing.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

Just laughing with the cast and crew and having a good time. Terrence Doherty, star Raoul-dresser extraordinaire is beyond amazing at his job and he makes coming to work every day easy and fun! We probably laugh more than people would like, but the world needs more laughs these days!

Check out photos of Donica at the Majestic Theatre below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

About Jordan Donica

Jordan Donica is currently starring as Jordan Chase in the fourth season of the CW's Charmed. He recently guest starred in the award-winning police procedural drama Blue Bloods. Jordan originated the role of Freddy Eynsford-Hill in the Tony nominated Lincoln Center Theater production of My Fair Lady. Jordan starred as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the Los Angeles and San Francisco companies of Hamilton. A native of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jordan made his debut starring as the leading man, Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny, in the historic Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera. In addition to his theater and TV work, Jordan was featured at the Washington National Opera gala at The Kennedy Center, the Pasadena Symphony, and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. He starred as Lancelot in Lincoln Center Theater's gala production of Camelot, opposite Lin Manuel Miranda, and will play Rapunzel's Prince in Into the Woods at Encores!. Jordan was featured at the American Songbook Hall of Fame celebration at the invitation of Michael Feinstein. Jordan directed a gala performance of the play "Exonerated" at Northwestern University for the Center on Wrongful Convictions and is currently at work writing his musical, "Bully". Jordan is a 2016 graduate of Otterbein University, where he graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre Cum Laude. An ambassador for The Innocence Project, family is everything to Jordan, because without the "little village" of women who raised him, he would not be where he is today.

About The Phantom of the Opera

Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of more than 13,500 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street).

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is directed by the late Harold Prince. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.