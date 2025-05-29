Woman in Motion Presents Ephemeral Breaths, June 14 & 15

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Woman in Motion weaves together 10 distinct choreographic voices in Ephemeral Breaths, an intimate evening of dance exploring the poetry of fleeting moments, where movement writes itself into memory.

The shows will take place on Saturday, June 14th and Sunday, June 15th at 7:00pm at The Citigroup Theater at The Ailey Studios.

Ephemeral Breaths illuminates the fragments of time we grasp onto, where movement becomes memory. Featured in this performance are choreographic works by Kobe Atwood Courtney, Katie Drablos, Danielle Diniz, Sara Edwards, Lisa Harvie, Nick Korkos, Lauren Lovette, Laura Kaufman and Rachel Thalman. The show will also include the premiere of a dance on film choreographed by Sara Brians and filmed by Grace Copeland.

Woman in Motion's ten extraordinary dancers bring incredible heart, technique, and artistry that will leave audiences deeply moved. Co-Directors, Laura Katherine Kaufman and Rachel Thalman, will be dancing alongside Emily Cardea, Taylor Habershaw, Mary Kate Hartung, Colby Marie, Olivia Mitchell, Mallory Pettee, Austin Sora, and Kara Walsh.

Established in 2022, Woman in Motion is a multifaceted dance company with both jazz and balletic elements that provides a space where individuality is celebrated. WIM bridges the gap between the concert dance and musical theater worlds by producing shows that feature original dance works in a variety of styles that inspire artists and art seekers alike.

Photo Credit: Min Wu