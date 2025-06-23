Wolf & Swan to Present Summer Dance Film NIGHT AT THE COMMON BLUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wolf & Swan Company will present the June edition of Dance Film Night, featuring the award-winning dance film An Ocean Away alongside the acclaimed and boldly hopeful short film Brave Steps and an exclusive preview of Ancestral Shadows, Wolf & Swan Dance Company's latest production. The screenings will be held at The Common Blue, 939 8th Avenue, Studio 302, in New York.

Wolf & Swan's Film Night is designed to focus on the love of beauty and unshaken trust to make our distrustful, indifferent world rethink its traditions. The screening will take place on June 27 at 8:30 pm.

The short film, An Ocean Away, is directed and choreographed by Wilma Casal and tells the story of a fisherman who, on his quest for the big catch, encounters a breathtakingly magnificent fish. After he discovers and cunningly catches his fish, which embodies everything he longs for, he quickly has to realize that the exhilarating feeling of lightness and joy can only survive in freedom. He lets the fish free and finds his happiness in understanding himself as part of a glorious and fascinating ecosystem that we are proud to protect, as well as one another.

Speaking on her experience, Casal shares, "Even as a child, I was captivated by unspoken languages. Watching people sit still and contemplate, or watching them interact without a word, was mind-altering. The rawness and truthfulness, the pure beauty of body language, the subtle gestures, the minute nuances, the spaces in between spoken words became my treasure trove, and I became a dancer."

The two dance film, Brave Steps and Ancestral Shadows, were also directed and choreographed by Casal.

"Dance is a medium for me to share my experiences and wonderment. By translating non-verbal communication - mine as well as others' - into movement, I strive to preserve the spark of body language and carry it forward into a flame," Casal continues.

The intricate and ceremonial film night invites you to experience the same grace, wonder, and joy the artists' experience in their daily observation. Join us to see and enjoy the world in all its facets through an amazing art form - Dance!