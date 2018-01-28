Winners Announced for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards; Complete List!
THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS were broadcast live on both coasts from New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at a new time, 7:30-11:00 PM, live ET/4:30-8:00 PM, live PT, on the CBS Television Network.
Reflecting a diverse blend of talented music makers, this year's nominees were selected from more than 22,000 submissions entered. As the only peer-based music award, the GRAMMY AWARDS are voted on by The Academy's membership body of creators across all disciplines of music, including recording artists, songwriters, producers and engineers.
A complete list of winners follows:
Record Of The Year:
"Redbone" - Childish Gambino
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"The Story Of O.J." - JAY-Z
"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar
"24K Magic" - Bruno Mars - Winner!
Album Of The Year:
Awaken, My Love! - Childish Gambino
4:44 - JAY-Z
DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama - Lorde
24K Magic - Bruno Mars - Winner!
Song Of The Year:
"Despacito" - Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
"4:44" - Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
"Issues" - Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
"1-800-273-8255" - Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
"That's What I Like" - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) - Winner!
Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara - Winner!
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Solo Performance:
"Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson
"Praying" - Kesha
"Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga
"What About Us" - P!nk
"Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran - Winner!
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
"PRBLMS" - 6LACK
"Crew" - Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud" - Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
"LOYALTY." - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna - Winner!
"Love Galore" - SZA Featuring Travis Scott
Best Rap Album:
4:44 - JAY-Z
DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar - Winner!
Culture - Migos
Laila's Wisdom - Rapsody
Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator
Best Country Album:
Cosmic Hallelujah - Kenny Chesney
Heart Break - Lady Antebellum
The Breaker - Little Big Town
Life Changes - Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton - Winner!
Best Comedy Album:
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas - Dave Chappelle - Winner!
Cinco - Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld - Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust - Sarah Silverman
What Now? - Kevin Hart
The following winners were announced during the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony this afternoon:
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"Thunder" - Imagine Dragons
"Feel It Still" - Portugal. The Man - Winner!
"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Migration - Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue - Kraftwerk - Winner!
Mura Masa - Mura Masa
A Moment Apart - Odesza
What Now - Sylvan Esso
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Free 6lack - 6lack
"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino
American Teen - Khalid
Ctrl - SZA
Starboy - The Weeknd - Winner!
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
The Journey - The Baylor Project
A Social Call - Jazzmeia Horn
Bad Ass And Blind - Raul Midón
Porter Plays Porter - Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
Dreams And Daggers - Cécile McLorin Salvant - Winner!
Best Gospel Album:
Crossover - Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me - Le'Andria
Close - Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song - Anita Wilson
Let Them Fall In Love - Cece Winans - Winner!
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Rise - Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition) - Matt Maher
Lifer - MercyMe
Hills And Valleys - Tauren Wells
Chain Breaker - Zach Williams - Winner!
Best Latin Pop Album:
Lo Único Constante - Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte - Juanes
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 - La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) - Natalia Lafourcade
El Dorado - Shakira - Winner!
Best Americana Album:
Southern Blood - Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day - Brent Cobb
Beast Epic - Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit - Winner!
Brand New Day - The Mavericks
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
"City Of Stars" - Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), Track from La La Land
"How Far I'll Go" - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs - Winner!
"I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), Track from Fifty Shades Darker
"Never Give Up" - Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), Track from Lion
"Stand Up For Something" - Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common), Track from Marshall
Best Musical Theater Album:
Come From Away - Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Dear Evan Hansen - Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Winner!
Hello, Dolly! - Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin - Winner!
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes