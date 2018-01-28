Winners Announced for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards; Complete List!

THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS were broadcast live on both coasts from New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at a new time, 7:30-11:00 PM, live ET/4:30-8:00 PM, live PT, on the CBS Television Network.



Reflecting a diverse blend of talented music makers, this year's nominees were selected from more than 22,000 submissions entered. As the only peer-based music award, the GRAMMY AWARDS are voted on by The Academy's membership body of creators across all disciplines of music, including recording artists, songwriters, producers and engineers.

A complete list of winners follows:

Record Of The Year:

"Redbone" - Childish Gambino

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"The Story Of O.J." - JAY-Z

"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar

"24K Magic" - Bruno Mars - Winner!



Album Of The Year:

Awaken, My Love! - Childish Gambino

4:44 - JAY-Z

DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama - Lorde

24K Magic - Bruno Mars - Winner!



Song Of The Year:

"Despacito" - Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

"4:44" - Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

"Issues" - Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

"1-800-273-8255" - Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

"That's What I Like" - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) - Winner!



Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara - Winner!

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA



Best Pop Solo Performance:

"Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" - Kesha

"Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga

"What About Us" - P!nk

"Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran - Winner!

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

"PRBLMS" - 6LACK

"Crew" - Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

"Family Feud" - Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

"LOYALTY." - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna - Winner!

"Love Galore" - SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Album:

4:44 - JAY-Z

DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar - Winner!

Culture - Migos

Laila's Wisdom - Rapsody

Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator



Best Country Album:

Cosmic Hallelujah - Kenny Chesney

Heart Break - Lady Antebellum

The Breaker - Little Big Town

Life Changes - Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton - Winner!

Best Comedy Album:

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas - Dave Chappelle - Winner!

Cinco - Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld - Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust - Sarah Silverman

What Now? - Kevin Hart

The following winners were announced during the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony this afternoon:

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

"Something Just Like This" ­- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"Thunder" - Imagine Dragons

"Feel It Still" - Portugal. The Man - Winner!

"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara



Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Migration - Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue - Kraftwerk - Winner!

Mura Masa - Mura Masa

A Moment Apart - Odesza

What Now - Sylvan Esso



Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Free 6lack - 6lack

"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino

American Teen - Khalid

Ctrl - SZA

Starboy - The Weeknd - Winner!



Best Jazz Vocal Album:

The Journey - The Baylor Project

A Social Call - Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass And Blind - Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter - Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Dreams And Daggers - Cécile McLorin Salvant - Winner!



Best Gospel Album:

Crossover - Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me - Le'Andria

Close - Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song - Anita Wilson

Let Them Fall In Love - Cece Winans - Winner!



Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Rise - Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition) - Matt Maher

Lifer - MercyMe

Hills And Valleys - Tauren Wells

Chain Breaker - Zach Williams - Winner!



Best Latin Pop Album:

Lo Único Constante - Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte - Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 - La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) - Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado - Shakira - Winner!



Best Americana Album:

Southern Blood - Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day - Brent Cobb

Beast Epic - Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit - Winner!

Brand New Day - The Mavericks



Best Song Written For Visual Media:

"City Of Stars" - Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), Track from La La Land

"How Far I'll Go" - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs - Winner!

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), Track from Fifty Shades Darker

"Never Give Up" - Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), Track from Lion

"Stand Up For Something" - Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common), Track from Marshall

Best Musical Theater Album:

Come From Away - Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Dear Evan Hansen - Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Winner!

Hello, Dolly! - Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)



Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin - Winner!

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

Related Articles