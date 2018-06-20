Win a Non-Speaking Role in SWEENEY TODD Off-Broadway

Bid to win a non-speaking walk-in role to be one of Sweeney's victims in Sweeney Todd in New York City!

Your experience includes:

2 Premium seats

Walk-on role in Act 2 with the cast, including wardrobe and short rehersal.

Pre-show meat pie (choice of three different fillings) and mash, with beverage, for two before the show in the theater.

Cast meet and greet the after the performance

Get behind the counter with Bill Yosses (former Obama White House pastry chef) to serve customers pie and mash before the performance.

Bid here now!

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Jun 11, 2018 to Aug 25, 2018

Additional Details

Walk-on participant must be at least 13.

Valid for 2 people.

Walk on role is valid for 1 person. Audience tickets are valid for 2 people.

Duration: 4 hours

Meet & greet is in a group setting.

Length of meet and greet: A few minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

A meal is part of the event.

This production of Sweeney Todd is the acclaimed Off Broadway production.

Role will occur in Act 2, Scene 2 during the reprise of the song "Johanna".

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You