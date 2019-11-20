Win a Chance to Meet David Byrne at AMERICAN UTOPIA

A NOTE FROM DAVID BYRNE:



Once in awhile, various things one has been working on for years have an opportunity to converge, separate strands meet, and it all falls into place. As if they'd always been meant to come together. When I recorded the songs for my American Utopia album, it occurred to me that they would be exciting to play live-and I realized that a lot of my older material would fit right in. I imagined a live show... I pictured a lot of drummers, a kind of drumline/samba school/second line, that would create the rhythms. I had this vision of how exciting that would be, both for me and for an audience. Now as I bring that vision to Broadway, I want you to join me!

I'll fly you and a friend to New York City and put you up for two nights in the luxurious Ace Hotel, where you'll be treated to dinner for two (value up to $150) at The Breslin. Then I'll hook you up with VIP tickets for American Utopia at the Hudson Theatre. You'll get to relax like the VIP you are in the theatre's Ambassador Lounge prior to the show, then meet me after the show and snap a photo.

To enter to win, just make a minimum donation of $10 supporting the amazing work of HeadCount, which registers voters at concerts and music festivals. If you want to donate more, you'll earn more chances to win!

I'll see one of you on Broadway!

Click HERE for more information on how to donate!

ABOUT 'AMERICAN UTOPIA'

Following a sold-out world tour, the acclaimed theatrical concert comes to Broadway's intimate Hudson Theatre for 16 weeks only. David Byrne's American Utopia delivers "an experience unlike anything else" (Billboard) and marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theater. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe.

With staging and choreography by Annie-B Parson, and with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant (his collaborators on Here Lies Love), David Byrne and ensemble deliver "a marvel of staging and motion" (Chicago Tribune) that's as surprisingly poignant as it is supremely funky. Don't miss this "thought-provoking example of the power of live music" (Forbes).





