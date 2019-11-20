Win a Chance to Meet David Byrne at AMERICAN UTOPIA
A NOTE FROM DAVID BYRNE:
Once in awhile, various things one has been working on for years have an opportunity to converge, separate strands meet, and it all falls into place. As if they'd always been meant to come together. When I recorded the songs for my American Utopia album, it occurred to me that they would be exciting to play live-and I realized that a lot of my older material would fit right in. I imagined a live show... I pictured a lot of drummers, a kind of drumline/samba school/second line, that would create the rhythms. I had this vision of how exciting that would be, both for me and for an audience. Now as I bring that vision to Broadway, I want you to join me!
I'll fly you and a friend to New York City and put you up for two nights in the luxurious Ace Hotel, where you'll be treated to dinner for two (value up to $150) at The Breslin. Then I'll hook you up with VIP tickets for American Utopia at the Hudson Theatre. You'll get to relax like the VIP you are in the theatre's Ambassador Lounge prior to the show, then meet me after the show and snap a photo.
To enter to win, just make a minimum donation of $10 supporting the amazing work of HeadCount, which registers voters at concerts and music festivals. If you want to donate more, you'll earn more chances to win!
I'll see one of you on Broadway!
Click HERE for more information on how to donate!
ABOUT 'AMERICAN UTOPIA'
Following a sold-out world tour, the acclaimed theatrical concert comes to Broadway's intimate Hudson Theatre for 16 weeks only. David Byrne's American Utopia delivers "an experience unlike anything else" (Billboard) and marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theater. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe.
With staging and choreography by Annie-B Parson, and with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant (his collaborators on Here Lies Love), David Byrne and ensemble deliver "a marvel of staging and motion" (Chicago Tribune) that's as surprisingly poignant as it is supremely funky. Don't miss this "thought-provoking example of the power of live music" (Forbes).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and produc... (read more)
Kerry Butler, Will Swenson & More Will Star in BROADWAY VACATION Reading
They've been to Wally World, Europe, and Vegas . . . and now The Griswolds are coming to Broadway!... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of BABY
Out of the Box Theatrics has released “First Look” photos of the cast of their upcoming limited engagement production of BABY. Featuring a book by Syb... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At DEAR EVAN HANSEN In The West End
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen, now playing at the Noël Coward Theatre, currently booking to 2 May 2020... (read more)
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE to Air on Nickelodeon Dec 7
Nickelodeon today announced that following a critically lauded run on Broadway, The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, which reunites members of the o... (read more)
Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure ... (read more)