Win Tickets to THE PRINCESS BRIDE IN CONCERT with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl!

Two lucky readers will win two tickets to the LA Philharmonic's performance of The Princess Bride in Concert, under the direction of David Newman, live at the Hollywood Bowl on July 31.

The contest closes on Tuesday, July 27 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles... Experience one of the most beloved films of all time as never before - with the power of the Los Angeles Philharmonic performing a brand new orchestral arrangement of composer Mark Knopfler's score live-to-picture in a world premiere!