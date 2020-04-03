Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson Share How They Met, Sing Broadway Tunes & More on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of virus.

Stars in the House continued last night (8pm) with Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson!

They shared stories about their college years, talked about how they met, sang show tunes and more!

Ingrid shared how she broke into the world of pop music:

"For many years I was performing in clubs. My mom would come and bring her friends and she would have soirees at her friend's houses and they would all gather and drink wine and come to my show at The Bitter End and it would be her and her friends and a couple drunk people for a very long time. And then I got a song on Grey's Anatomy. A licensing company found me on Myspace."

The couple, who have been together for five years, shared that they met at an event Mariska Hargitay was having:

Will Chase said, "I knew her music. I remember meeting her, she doesn't remember meeting me at all. Then a few years later..."

Ingrid jumped in with, "We became friends on Twitter. It's kind of entangled with the passing of my mom unfortunately. But he was such a kind person to me during that time, and kind of when I came out of the haze of a divorce, and my mother, I reached out to him and he's just such a bright light."

Click HERE to watch the full episode!

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.

Critically acclaimed, Tony Award Nominated actor and singer Will Chase is currently filming the remake of the feature After The Wedding and can be seen on HBO's "Sharp Objects" and YouTube Red's "Impulse". He most recently appeared on FX's "American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace", Netflix's "Stranger Things" and HBO's "The Deuce", and starred in the ABC drama "Time After Time". Best known as country star "Luke Wheeler" on ABC's "Nashville", his other television appearances include recurring roles on "Quantico", CBS's "The Good Wife", FX's "Rescue Me", and as Michael Swift on NBC's Broadway-inspired "Smash", as well as appearances on "Blue Bloods", "White Collar", "Pan Am", "Royal Pains", and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent". Film credits include Butterflies of Bill Baker (BEST ACTOR-Chain NYC Film Festival), Four Single Fathers, and Shaft. Known as one of Broadway's "most versatile leading men", he received the 2013 Tony Award Nomination and Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination for BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL for his portrayal of John Jasper in the Broadway revival of The Mystery Of Edwin Drood. His other Broadway credits include Something Rotten, Billy Elliot, Aida, Lennon, Nice Work If You Can Get It, High Fidelity, The Full Monty, Miss Saigon, and Roger in Rent, which was captured on the big screen in RENT: Filmed Live On Broadway. Will can be heard on several Original Broadway Cast Recordings as well as three seasons of cast albums for the show Nashville. He has performed all over the world and has sung with the renowned New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, the Cincinnati Pops, and the Colorado Symphony. Having studied conducting with Atlanta Symphony's Robert Spano, Will has premiered countless compositions, and has worked and performed with some of the most important composers and musical luminaries in the world. Born and raised in rural Kentucky, Chase trained as a percussionist, conductor, and actor, and received his degree from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Oberlin, Ohio. He has two daughters, Daisy and Gracie, and calls Brooklyn, New York, home.

Born in New York City and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, Ingrid Michaelson has artistry in her DNA. At four she began taking piano lessons, but it wasn't until after she graduated college with a degree in musical theatre and was touring the country in a theater troupe that she began to write her own songs, which would connect with millions. Her music is released on her own label, Cabin 24 Records, which has sold over one million albums and 10 million singles to date including her Platinum singles, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys" and brand new hit, "Celebrate" featuring AJR.





