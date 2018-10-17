Will A RuPaul Ru-sical Sissy That Walk To the Stage?

According to RuPaul's right hand woman, Michelle Visage - who will soon be making her West End debut in Everyone's Talking About Jamie- a musical based on the life of the legendary drag queen could make its way to the stage!

In a new interview with the Gay Times of London, Visage revealed that a potential musical is just one in a number of other projects in the works from Ru's Production Company World of Wonder.

"Believe it or not, that's been in talks for a good six or seven years." Visage tells the Times.

"World of Wonder are great at putting everything on the table, but it's not always up to us to make it happen"

She added, "I'd say you'd just never know, because they've got a TV show about his life coming up, and all these things coming up, so you never know."

