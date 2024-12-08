Ruby Slippers From THE WIZARD OF OZ Sell for Record-Breaking $28 Million

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to the New York Times, a pair of the iconic Ruby Slippers from the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz have sold at an auction in Dallas for a record $28 million.

The slippers, one of four pairs worn by Judy Garland in the film, were sold by Heritage Auctions on behalf of owner Michael Shaw. The slippers, originally estimated to sell for $10 million, were stolen while on loan to the Judy Garland Museum in 2005, but were recovered in an FBI sting operation in 2018.

The auction house says the sale marks the largest sum spent at an auction for a piece of entertainment memorabilia, beating Marilyn Monroe’s subway dress from the 1955 film “The Seven Year Itch,” which sold in 2011 for $5.52 million with fees. The slippers sold for $32.5 million, including taxes and fees.

While multiple pairs were made for the film, a consultant for the Smithsonian confirmed that large sections of "We're Off to See the Wizard" feature the $28 million slippers.

Read the full article here.