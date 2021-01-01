Who's Who in RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical started as a fun trend on the video app, but has now caught the eye of Broadway stars and producers and is about to make its virtual premiere.

But who's involved in this incredible, viral project? We're taking a look at the careers of the star-studded cast, the creatives, and at the TikTok creators who made this meme a reality!

Here's everything you need to know about the cast and creatives of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical!

Cast

Tituss Burgess as Remy

Tituss Burgess is perhaps best known for his role on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but before that, he was a stage star. Past credits on Broadway include Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations. Regionally he was seen in The Wiz and Songs For A New World.

Remy is the main character of Ratatouille, with a passion for cooking and dreams of becoming a professional chef.

Andrew Barth Feldman as Alfredo Linguini

Andrew Barth Feldman is the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards). He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen.

Linguini is a clumsy individual who has recently started working at Gusteau's. He befriends Remy when he realizes he can help him cook.

Kevin Chamberlin as Auguste Gusteau

Kevin Chamberlin is a three-time Tony and Drama Desk nominee for Seussical, Dirty Blonde and The Addams Family. Other Broadway credits include The Ritz, Chicago, Triumph of Love, My Favorite Year. You might have seen him on film in The Prom, Team Kaylie, Wonder Park, The Emoji Movie, Die Hard With a Vengeance, Road to Perdition, In & Out, Christmas With the Kranks. Or on TV in "Modern Family," "Heroes," "Jessie," "Grace and Frankie."

Gusteau is the renowned chef and author of Anyone Can Cook. He appears to Remy as a guide in his own cooking journey.

André De Shields as Anton Ego

André De Shields is the triple crown winner of the 2019 award season, having won the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Tony Awards as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his critically acclaimed performance as Hermes, Messenger to the Gods, in Hadestown. The Actors' Equity Foundation followed suit with the Richard Seff Award, which honors veteran stage actors' best supporting performances of the year. Prior to his Tony Award win, Mr. De Shields was best known for his show-stopping performances in four legendary Broadway productions: The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award), Play On! (Tony Nomination), and The Full Monty (Tony Nomination).

Ego is an extremely passionate food critic, who will either make or break Gusteau's restaurant reputation.

Ashley Park as Colette Tatou

Ashley Park made her Broadway debut as a member of the ensemble in Mamma Mia!. She then returned to Broadway in 2015 in her first leading role as Tuptim in the 2015 revival of The King and I. Park was featured as a principal soloist on the cast recording for which she was nominated for a Grammy Award. She recently starred as Gretchen Wieners in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mean Girls. She received nominations for numerous awards for her role as Gretchen Wieners, including nominations for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, the Drama League Award, and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical.

Colette helps to train Linguini in Gusteau's kitchen.

Wayne Brady as Django

Wayne Brady is a star of both stage and screen. On stage, he made his Broadway debut starring as 'Billy Flynn' in the long-running hit musical, "Chicago." In November 2015, Brady starred as 'Lola' in "Kinky Boots," Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical. He returned for a limited run in spring 2016. In January 2017, Brady assumed the lead role of 'Aaron Burr' in the Chicago production of "Hamilton." In Fall 2019, he reteamed with Miranda, making several appearances in the improvisational hip-hop spectacular, "Freestyle Love Supreme."

Django is Remy's father and the leader of their rat colony.

Adam Lambert as Emile

After blowing everyone away on the eighth season of American Idol, Adam Lambert went on to release his debut album, For Your Entertainment, which included the international hit Whatya Want From Me and earned him a Grammy Award nomination. Adam joined the cast of Glee for a six-episode story in 2013 and performed the role of Eddie in Fox's The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He has recently been touring the US with Queen.

Emile is Remy's brother, who loves food.

Mary Testa as Skinner

Mary Testa's Broadway credits include Wicked, Guys and Dolls, Xanadu, Chicago, 42nd St., Marie Christine, On the Town, Forum, The Rink, Marilyn, Barnum. Off-Broadway includes: Portuguese Kid, Government Inspector, First Daughter Suite, Queen of the Mist, See What I Wanna See, A New Brain. She can be heard on twelve original cast albums. She also has multiple Tony, Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, Drama League nominations and a special Drama Desk award celebrating 'Three Decades of Outstanding Work.'

Skinner is the main antagonist, a short grumpy chef who hates rats very much.

Priscilla Lopez as Mabel

Priscilla Lopez is a Tony, Obie, Drama Desk winner. Her Broadway credits include Anna in the Tropics, Sisters Rosensweig, Nine, Hollywood/Ukraine, Lysistrata, A Chorus Line, Pippin, Company, Her First Roman, Henry Sweet Henry, Breakfast at Tiffany's. Off-Broadway: Beauty of the Father, Oldest Profession, newyorkers, Class Mother's 68, The Passion of Frida Kahlo, Antigone in New York, Other Peoples Money, Extremities, Key Exchange, Buck, Your Own Thing. Film: Maid in Manhattan, Tony 'N Tina's Wedding, Center Stage, Revenge of the Nerds II, Cheaper to Keep Her.

Remy finds a copy of Anyone Can Cook in Mabel's house while he's checking for rat poison. She is not a big fan of rats.

Owen Tabaka as Young Anton Ego

Owen Tabaka has recently been seen in the New York City Center's Encores! production of Love Life and A Christmas Story on tour.

When Anton Ego takes a bit of a ratatouille dish prepared by Remy, he is transported back in time to the days of his childhood.

Ensemble members include... Adrianna Hicks

Broadway: Six (Catherine of Aragon), The Color Purple (revival, swing), Aladdin (Fortune Teller/Jasmine's Attendant). National Tour: The Color Purple (Celie). Regional/International: Sister Act (Deloris u/s, Germany), Legally Blonde (Judge/Pilar u/s, Austria), Ragtime (Sarah), Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Marlena), and a backup singer for Michael Bublé's Call Me Irresponsible Tour in Oklahoma.

Cori is a graduate of NYU/Tisch School of the Arts where she studied musical theatre at the New Studio on Broadway. She was most recently seen in TheaterWorksUSA's touring production of Charlotte's Web where she played Charlotte. Other favorite include the Off-Broadway premiere of The Scarlet Savior (Emma) ,new musicals entitled America Project (Madison) and Rapture (Vickie), NSB's productions of Sister Act (Sister Mary Robert), and Seussical (Gertrude McFuzz), NYU CAST's Dog Sees God (CB's Sister), and Ray Evans Seneca Theater's productions of Avenue Q (Kate Monster), Into the Woods (Cinderella), and Rent (Maureen).

Broadway: Groundhog Day, Honeymoon in Vegas, Anything Goes, Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway: The Wild Party (Encores!), Two Gentlemen of Verona (The Public). Regional: ACT, La Jolla, MUNY, Paper Mill, PCS, PTC, Village Theatre. TV: "Red Oaks," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," "Smash."

John Michael Lyles

Off-Broadway: Encores! Love Life (Ensemble), A Strange Loop (Thought 3), This Ain't No Disco (Disco Man), Sweeney Todd (Tobias Ragg), Brooklynite (Performer), Jasper in Deadland (Prospect), Angelina Ballerina: Holuday (Vital), Remarkable Rooming House of Madame Lemonde (La MaMa). Workshops: A Bronx Tale, Gloryana, We Foxes, Fall Springs. Concerts: On The Rocks Music of Gomez & Lyles (Don't Tell Mama), Rated RSO: College Edition (Joe's Pub).

Courtney Mack is currently an alternate for Six on Broadway. She has appeared as Katherine Howard at The American Repertory Theatre. Other credits include Mamma Mia! at Paramount Theater, Cabaret at Theatre at the Centre, and others.

Mallory Maedke is currently an alternate and dance captain for Six on Broadway. Previously, she was Jane Seymour in Six at St. Paul Regional Production and an alternate at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Production.

Talia is currently Elphaba on the National Tour of Wicked. Broadway: Be More Chill. Off-Broadway: Be More Chill (Signature Theatre). Proud alum of Penn State Musical Theatre.

Broadway: Six (Catherine Parr), Once on This Island (Storyteller). Regional: Six (Catherine Parr) in St. Paul Regional Production.

Touring: The Color Purple (Assistant Stage Manager, Celie, Nettie, Squeak, Church Lady, Olivia u/s, Swing), Hamilton - Philip Tour (Ensemble, Eliza Hamilton, Angelica Schuyler, Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds u/s)

Off-Broadway: Encores! Mack and Mabel (Ensemble), Little Shop of Horrors (Chiffon)

JJ Niemann is a New York City based actor, singer, dancer, choreographer, and teacher. He is a graduate of Elon University's BFA Music Theatre program (2017). Most recently, JJ performed in the Broadway cast of "The Book of Mormon" and in the World Premiere of "BLISS" at The 5th Avenue Theatre. Other regional theatre credits include The MUNY, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Bay Street Theatre, Opera House Theatre Co., Artpark, and Grandstreet Theatre.

Broadway: Six (Katherine Howard). Regional: Six (Katherine Howard) in St. Paul Regional Production and Chicago Shakespeare Theater Production. West End: Evita (Eva Peron) at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Creatives

Lucy Moss is an English writer and director. She composed and co-wrote Six the Musical with Toby Marlow. She is also the co-director of most of the productions of the show, including the Broadway production, making her the youngest woman to ever direct a musical on Broadway.

Ellenore Scott is a New York based dancer, teacher, and choreographer. She was a finalist (Season Six) and All-Star (Season Eight) on So You Think You Can Dance? She most recently choreographed the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Michael Breslin (Adaptations, Co-Executive Producer)

Michael Breslin writes and performs for theater, television, and film. Alongside Patrick Foley, he leads the Brooklyn-based company Fake Friends, who recently developed and produced Circle Jerk. Currently, they are developing a new show with Seaview Productions and Ars Nova.

Patrick Foley (Adaptations, Co-Executive Producer)

Patrick Foley writes and performs for theater, television, and film. Alongside Michael Breslin, he leads the Brooklyn-based company Fake Friends, who recently developed and produced Circle Jerk. Currently, they are developing a new show with Seaview Productions and Ars Nova.

Jeremy O. Harris is an American playwright, philanthropist, and actor. His play, Slave Play, received 12 nominations for the 74th Tony Awards, breaking the record for most nominations for a play.

Broadway Sinfonietta (Orchestra)

The Broadway Sinfonietta is an extraordinary all-female identifying, majority women-of-color 20-piece orchestral collective designed to uplift the existence, excellence and equity of female BIPOC musicians in the Broadway industry. The orchestra was founded by Macy Schmidt.

Along with Daniel Mertzlufft (Music Supervisor, Arranger, Original Music & Lyrics, @DanielMertzlufft), Macy Schmidt (Orchestrator & Music Coordinator), David Bengali (Video Design and Production), Chris Routh (Set Design, @ShoeboxMusicals), Emily Marshall (Music Director & Coordinator), Jeffrey Gugliotti (Associate Choreographer), Tilly Grimes (Costume Consultant), Jessie Rosso and Geoffrey Ko (Music Copying), Kate Leonard (Additional Lyrics), Michael J. Mortiz, Jr. (Audio Producer, Mixer, Master), Angie Teo (Audio Mixer), Cody Renard Richard (Stage Manager), Amy Jo Jackson (Dialect Coach), and Taylor Williams, CSA (Casting).

TikTok Creators

His creation? The overture of the show!

Blake Rouse

His creation? The tango between Colette and Linguini and Emile's song 'The Rats Way of Life'

Chris Routh

His creation? He's the mastermind behind Shoebox Musicals and created the set design!

Danny Bernstein & Katie Johantgen

Their creation? Anton Ego's song 'Ego's Flashback' -- Danny wrote the music and Katie wrote the lyrics!

Emily Jacobsen

Her creation? The entire concept! Watch the TikTok that started it all below. We spoke to Emily as the idea was starting to go viral back in October, read the interview with her here.

Gabbi Bolt

Her creation? A song for Remy's dad, Django, called 'Trash Is Ur Treasure'

Jess Siswick

Her creation? The incredible artwork!

Nathan Fosbinder

His creation? 'Anyone Can Cook,' sung by Linguini (which he then recruited friend Andrew Barth Feldman to sing).

RJ Christian

His creation? Anton Ego's 'Ratatouille' number!

Sophia James

Her creation? Skinner's number 'I Knew I Smelled a Rat.'

