Whoopi Goldberg and AIN'T TOO PROUD Host Virtual Event Featuring Otis Williams and More

The event will take place tomorrow, October 13 at 7pm ET.

Starting tomorrow at 7 PM ET, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, in partnership with American Express, will premiere an exclusive virtual event hosted by Whoopi Goldberg featuring performances from the Tony Award®-winning musical along with intimate conversations with Otis Williams, founder of The Temptations, Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud's Tony Award-nominated book writer, and cast members Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel, Jelani Remy, and Saint Aubyn.

The live stream will be available free of charge to the general public at www.ainttooproudmusical.com/amex.

The story of the legendary Temptations, Ain't Too Proud is uniquely positioned at the intersection of the way things were - and the way things can be - for Black artists in America. Join us for a special livestream event featuring musical performances and a deeply personal conversation.

For more information about virtual American Express Experiences, visit the American Express Experiences hub, which now includes virtual sports, entertainment and music experiences for people to enjoy while they are staying home. In addition to this special livestream series, the site includes historic sporting events, inside tours, performances, and more from American Express partners.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage. With a book by Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Leading the cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations are Walker as Otis Williams, Harkness as Paul Williams, Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Manuel as David Ruffin, and Remy as Eddie Kendricks. In addition to Aubyn, Ain't Too Proud also features Esther Antoine, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Tiffany Francès, Taylor Symone Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Jahi Kearse, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Christian Thompson, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Candice Marie Woods.

The creative team includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), and Liz Caplan (vocal supervision). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler with Music Direction and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Production Stage Manager is Molly Meg Legal and casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

The first national touring production of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will launch in 2021 and visit more than 50 cities coast-to-coast, including a homecoming to The Temptations' roots in Detroit.

Ain't Too Proud was playing at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street).) when, on Thursday, March 12, the COVID-19 crisis forced the shutdown of all Broadway theaters.

The Grammy Award®-nominated Ain't Too Proud Original Broadway Cast Recording is available from Universal Records on CD, vinyl, and streaming. For more information, please visit: https://ume.lnk.to/AintTooProudBroadwayCastPR

