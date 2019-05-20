Whitney Houston's Estate Plans Potential Broadway Musical, and More

Whitney Houston's estate is currently in talks to create many projects, including a hologram tour, an album of unreleased tracks, and even a possible Broadway musical, according to The New York Times.

In the past, the executor of the estate, Pat Houston, has turned down such offers.

"Everything is about timing for me," Houston said. "It's been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it's about being strategic."

The estate has just signed a deal with Primary Wave Music Publishing, which will acquire 50% of the estate's assets, including the rights to Whitney's name and likeness.

Larry Mestel, the founder of Primary Wave, is in discussions with Broadway producers about a potential musical and Vegas-style spectacle.

Many of Whitney's hits are already being represented on stage in the musical The Bodyguard, which debuted in London's West End, and has been performed regionally across the United States. The Bodyguard is based on the 1992 Oscar-nominated film that starred Whitney Houston.

In addition to the potential stage musical, a new album is also in the works, featuring unreleased songs from Houston's debut album, "Whitney Houston," as well as a touring hologram.

The Whitney hologram is already under development, and will be backed by her original band and backup singers, including her brother Gary, Pat Houston's husband.

"The hologram has taken precedence over everything," Pat Houston said.

Read more on The New York Times.

Whitney Houston is the only artist to chart seven consecutive No. 1 Billboard hits. Her 1985 debut album Whitney Houston became the best-selling debut album by a woman in history. In 2009, Guinness World Records cited her as the most awarded female act of all time. Houston is one of pop music's best-selling music artists of all time, with an estimated 200 million records sold worldwide. She released seven studio albums and three movie soundtrack albums, all of which have diamond, multi-platinum, platinum or gold certification.





