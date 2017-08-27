Which Movie Does Hugh Jackman Want to Win NYC's One Film Contest?

According to Page Six, Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, Spike Lee and Susan Seidelman are all pushing for New Yorkers to vote for their movie to be shown on September 13 as part of the One Film, One New York contest.

However, there's one director who is being backed by Hugh Jackman that may rise above the rest.

Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness are campaigning for Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen's "On The Town" to be chosen as the contest winner. Check out their video below where they hail Kelly as "the greatest song and dance man in history."

Page Six has also reported that if "On The Town" is chosen, Kelly's widow Patricia will come to NYC and share some backstage stories that were told to her by Kelly. In a sneak peek story, Patricia tells, "The movie was shot before there were film permits," she recalls. "[Gene and Stanley] were just going around shooting through a hole in the back of a station wagon. They had to hide Frank Sinatra everywhere they went because he was so famous. They'd throw Frank on the floor of a yellow taxi. Then they'd jump out, get the shot, and throw him in another taxi."

For more information about the contest and to vote, visit NYC.gov/OneFilm.

