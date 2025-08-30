Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mamma Mia! is offcially back on Broadway! Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the beloved show has had quite a journey all around the world, capturing the hearts of millions and being seen by over 70 million people.

To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $7 billion at the box office. The show has played continuously to packed houses in London since 1999, making it the third-longest running musical in West End history. During Mamma Mia!’s original Broadway run, the show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period. Multiple productions continue around the world today, including the 25th Anniversary North American tour; an International Tour that played several Chinese cities earlier this year before continuing throughout Europe; and a First-Class full-length production on board the Royal Caribbean International’s Allure of the Seas, one of the largest cruise ships in the world.

Productions of Mamma Mia! have run on 6 continents, from Finland to France, Peru to Poland, South Africa to South Korea. Celebrate Mamma Mia!'s global appeal by checking out highlights from productions around the world!

Spain:

China:

France:

Germany:

Argentina:

Norway:

Mexico:

Russia:

Australia:

South Korea:

Brazil: