When and How Will Broadway Re-Open? Industry Leaders Look Ahead

As rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines continue around the world, hope is spreading about when Broadway might re-open. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci recently told The Wall Street Journal that he has hope for the future of theaters and sporting events.

"If we, by the time we get to April, put on a very very strong vaccine administration effort and do it through April, May, June, and July, by the time we get to the end of the summer and into the fall, we could have enough of a-blanket or umbrella or whatever you want to call it-protection in the community that we might begin to start approaching some sort of normality," he said.

In a recent Deadline piece, a group of Broadway producers and industry veterans weigh in on how and when they predict shows will get up and running again.

"I do think late summer 2021 is a possibility, then folding into the late fall, perhaps four to 10 shows at first, and then there will be some probably trying to hit the holiday business," said producer Kevin McCollum. "As more domestic tourism comes in, I am hopeful we can get the majority of our shows back up in the first and second quarters of 2021."

"Many of the established shows on Broadway are dependent on tourists, so will they be able to have enough sales just from this New York regional market? And how long will that regional market hold up for them?" added Actors' Equity Association Executive Director Mary McColl. "But I think it's possible that established shows maybe have more money and might be able to get back up more quickly. ... But that is a guess. I think all of it is a guess."

Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin revealed that plans are developing for events to celebrate Broadway's return. "We've talked about having a parade with all the cast members walking into Times Square, and having a celebration there. I have a feeling it would be broadcast all over the world," she said.

Broadway has been dark since March 12, 2020 and shows are currently suspended through the end of May 2021.

