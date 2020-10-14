What's New on BroadwayHD for October 2020?

Included in the line-up is A Star Is Born, Sweeney Todd and Showboat!

BroadwayHD has new titles for October, including popular films and plays, along with anniversary concerts and exciting live theater experiences.

"BroadwayHD has another incredible month coming up with a full schedule of hit productions that are sure to excite our theater fans," said BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley.

BroadwayHD, founded in 2015 by Tony Award-winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, is the only streaming service offering premium full-length stage plays and musicals captured specifically for multi-platform viewing to theatre fans across the globe. In addition to exclusive live-streamed content of the world's best productions, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 300 theatre productions from Broadway, The West End and beyond. If You Can't Get to Broadway, Get to BroadwayHD.

What's new this month? Check out the line-up!

The barber Benjamin Barker (George Hearn) is unjustly sentenced to serve a prison term in Australia because the judge in his case lusts after his wife. Upon returning to London, the barber assumes the name Sweeney Todd and cuts the throats of customers who come to his shop. Angela Lansbury also stars in Stephen Sondheim's darkly comic Broadway musical.

Academy Award winner Judy Garland stars as a young nightclub singer who becomes a star but loses the man she loves--who will not allow himself to hinder her rise to fame once A Star is Born. The career of talented nightclub singer Esther Blodgett is launched by movie star Norman Maine, who also wins the young singer's heart. Esther becomes leading lady Vicki Lester and Mrs. Norman Maine, but as Maine's career flounders, he sinks into an abyss of alcoholism. Esther chooses to sacrifice her stardom to care for her husband, but he will not allow Esther to abandon her dreams for him.

Releasing Friday, October 16

A watershed of American musical theater, Show Boat receives its Company premiere in director Francesca Zambello's new grand-scale "beautifully sung, smartly staged and handsomely designed (Chicago Tribune)" production. A beloved story of life on the Mississippi in the 1880s, Show Boat is both a poignant love story and a powerful reminder of America's bitter legacy of racism. The score is filled with unforgettable songs such as "Ol' Man River" and "Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man," and the dazzling production features large, colorful sets, sumptuous costumes and exhilarating dance numbers.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You