What's Coming to Broadway in 2022?

2021 has come and gone, which means it's time to get excited for the new shows coming in 2022! This year will bring anticipated revivals of The Music Man and Funny Girl, the return of Beetlejuice, the arrival of new musicals A Strange Loop, Paradise Square, and many more.

BroadwayWorld is giving you a look at all of the shows to get excited for. Mark your calendar now!

Skeleton Crew

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Currently in Previews

Opening Night: January 19, 2022

A timely and gripping Broadway premiere from Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau. In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity.

MJ The Musical

Neil Simon Theatre

Currently in Previews

Opening Night: February 1, 2022

MJ is the electrifying new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

The Music Man

Winter Garden Theatre

Currently in Previews

Opening Night: February 10, 2022

Two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award winner Hugh Jackman makes his highly anticipated return to Broadway in what is widely agreed to be the greatest role ever created for an actor in the history of musical theater: Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man. Two-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy superstar Sutton Foster stars as Marian Paroo. One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories" of American popular culture.

Paradise Square

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Previews Begin: February 22, 2022

Opening Night: March 20, 2022

New York City. 1863. The Civil War raged on. An extraordinary thing occurred amid the dangerous streets and crumbling tenement houses of the Five Points, the notorious 19th-century Lower Manhattan slum. Irish immigrants escaping the devastation of the Great Famine settled alongside free-born Black Americans and those who escaped slavery, arriving by means of the Underground Railroad. The Irish, relegated at that time to the lowest rung of America's social status, received a sympathetic welcome from their Black neighbors (who enjoyed only slightly better treatment in the burgeoning industrial-era city). The two communities co-existed, intermarried, raised families, and shared their cultures in this unlikeliest of neighborhoods.

Plaza Suite

Hudson Theatre

Previews Begin: February 25, 2022

Opening Night: March 28, 2022

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker will return to Broadway in the first-ever New York revival of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite, in a production by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Two world-class actors play three hilarious couples in this uproarious and piercing look at love and marriage from legendary playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Neil Simon.

Mr. Saturday Night

Nederlander Theatre

Previews Begin: March 1, 2022

Opening Night: March 31, 2022

The new musical comedy Mr. Saturday Night, starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal, is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

A Strange Loop

Theatre/dates TBA

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

for colored girls...

Booth Theatre

Previews Begin: March 4, 2022

Opening Night: March 24, 2022

Filled with passion, humor, and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

The Little Prince

Broadway Theatre

Previews Begin: March 4, 2022

Opening Night: March 17, 2022

This spring, an unforgettable story becomes an unforgettable Broadway show. Based on the classic book that continues to touch millions, this stunning new production will transport you to a magical world unlike anything you've ever seen before. After an aviator descends from the sky to find himself in the middle of the desert, he meets the Little Prince, a young hero on an extraordinary adventure. Join the Little Prince on his journey as he meets many fascinating characters who help him learn how to follow his heart.

Take Me Out

Hayes Theatre

Previews Begin: March 10, 2022

Opening Night: April 4, 2022

In this Tony Award-winning Best Play, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Birthday Candles

American Airlines Theatre

Previews Begin: March 18, 2022

Opening Night: April 10, 2022

Debra Messing returns to the stage as Ernestine Ashworth, who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, dozens of goldfish, an infinity of dreams, one cake baked over a century. What makes a lifetime into a life?

The Minutes

Studio 54

Previews Begin: March 19, 2022

Opening Night: April 7, 2022

In this brand new comedy from Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts, nothing is safe at during the town council meeting, not the town's history, the legend of a local hero, and not even the coveted privilege of reserved parking. This razor-sharp story turns from hilarious to chilling as petty policy gives way to the truth bubbling just beneath the surface of the town's historical mythology.

American Buffalo

Circle in the Square Theatre

Previews Begin: March 22, 2022

Opening Night: April 14, 2022

David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed stars Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell, and Emmy winner Darren Criss, under the direction of Neil Pepe. AMERICAN BUFFALO returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: the hustle and the con are two sides of the same coin.

Funny Girl

August Wilson Theatre

Previews Begin: March 26, 2022

Opening Night: April 24, 2022

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice (Beanie Feldstein), who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfeld. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved. The score features now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

How I Learned to Drive

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Previews Begin: March 29, 2022

Opening Night: April 19, 2022

The thrilling Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker and Tony nominee David Morse head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).

Macbeth

Longacre Theatre

Previews Begin: March 29, 2022

Opening Night: April 28, 2022

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, MACBETH tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production, directed by Sam Gold and starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before.

Beetlejuice

Marquis Theatre

Performances Begin: April 8, 2022

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Plus, there are many shows that have announced plans to arrive on Broadway this year, but have year to reveal specifics, including: 1776, Sideways, Lempicka, KPOP, Sing Street, Ain't Supposed to Die a Natural Death, Between Riverside and Crazy, Dancin', Darknights and Daydreams, and Ohio State Murders.