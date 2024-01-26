What Broadway Shows Are On Tour Across North America For The 2024/2025 Season? - A Complete Guide

National tours bring the magic of Broadway, where imagination meets reality on the grandest of stages, to cities all across North America.

& Juliet

& Juliet is a refreshing and inventive musical that reimagines one of literature's most famous narratives by asking, "What if Juliet didn't die?" This story offers a multi-generational exploration of self-discovery, empowerment, and love, presenting an alternative future for Shakespeare's tragic heroine. It imagines Juliet's life and adventures after choosing not to end her life over Romeo, granting her a second chance to define her destiny on her own terms.

The musical is energized by a playlist of pop anthems, all crafted by renowned songwriter Max Martin and his collaborators, ensuring that the soundtrack is as iconic as Juliet's name. With a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard, and choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet presents a vibrant, modern twist on a classic tale, combining contemporary music with timeless themes of love and self-empowerment.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

The Hippodrome Theatre

Baltimore, MD

09/22/2024 to 09/28/2024

Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Charlotte, NC

10/22/2024 to 10/27/2024

Fox Theatre

Atlanta, GA

01/07/2025 to 01/12/2025

Music Hall

Dallas, TX

01/28/2025 to 02/09/2025

Aronoff Center

Cincinnati, OH

04/08/2025 to 04/20/2025

More tour dates will be announced soon.

Ain't Too Proud

Ain't Too Proud is a dynamic musical that narrates the journey of The Temptations, tracing their roots from Detroit all the way to their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This production showcases their iconic dance moves and harmonies. The musical delves into the group's formation, their rise to fame, and the challenges they faced amid personal and political turmoil. The show is structured around a book by Dominique Morisseau, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo and direction by Des McAnuff. It offers a blend of storytelling and music, featuring hits such as 'My Girl', 'Just My Imagination', 'Papa Was a Rolling Stone', among others, and focuses on themes like brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal.

The current touring cast features Michael Andreaus, E. Clayton Cornelious, Jalen Harris, Harrell Holmes Jr., Elijah Ahmad Lewis and more.

Auditorium Theatre

Rochester, NY

1/30/2024 to 2/4/2024

Durham Performing Arts Center

Durham, NC

2/6/2024 to 2/11/2024

Kennedy Center [Opera House]

Washington, DC

2/13/2024 to 2/18/2024

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Sarasota, FL

2/21/2024 to 2/25/2024

Saenger Theatre

New Orleans, LA

2/27/2024 to 3/3/2024

Aladdin

Disney's Aladdin is a captivating Broadway musical that brings the cherished story of the Diamond in the Rough to life on stage. The musical recreates Aladdin's journey, filled with daring adventure, classic comedy, and timeless romance, reminiscent of the animated film's charm. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, this adaptation features the original film score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Sir Tim Rice contributes new lyrics, while Chad Beguelin provides the book and additional lyrics, adding depth and freshness to this well-loved tale.

The current cast features Adi Roy in the title role, Marcus M. Martin as Genie, Senzel Ahmady as Jasmine, Anand Nagraj as Jafar, and Aaron Choi as Iago.

The touring production is perfect for families and children of all ages.

Bass Performance Hall

Fort Worth, TX

1/31/2024 to 2/4/2024

Morris Performing Arts Center

South Bend, IN

3/19/2024 to 3/24/2024

Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall]

Fayetteville, AR

3/26/2024 to 3/31/2024

Civic Theatre- San Diego

San Diego, CA

4/3/2024 to 4/7/2024

Paramount Theatre

Seattle, WA

4/24/2024 to 4/28/2024

Annie (Non-Equity)

Annie, directed by original Broadway cast member Jenn Thompson, is a timeless musical that continues to inspire audiences with its message of hope and resilience. This new production of the best-loved musical brings to life the story of Little Orphan Annie, showcasing her unwavering determination and optimism. The iconic book and score, crafted by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin, are central to the show's enduring appeal. Annie serves as a celebration of family, optimism, and the American spirit, offering a heartwarming antidote to life's challenges.

The cast features Rainer Rainey Trevino as Annie, Stefanie Londino as Miss Hannigan, Christopher Swan as Daddy Warbucks, Julia Nicole Hunter as Grace Farrell, and more.

Playhouse Square- KeyBank State Theatre

Cleveland, Oh

3/19/2024 to 3/24/2024

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Nashville, TN

3/27/2024 to 3/30/2024

Saenger Theatre

New Orleans, LA

4/5/2024 to 4/7/2024

SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

Sacramento , CA

4/16/2024 to 4/21/2024

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theatre

Salt Lake City, Ut

5/10/2024 to 5/12/2024

Back to the Future: The Musical

Back to the Future is a musical adaptation that brings the iconic story of Marty McFly, a rock 'n' roll teenager, to the stage. In this thrilling narrative, Marty is accidentally sent back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean, invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. The plot thickens as Marty finds himself in a race against time: he must ensure his high school-aged parents fall in love to secure his own future existence. This production combines adventure, time travel, and the challenges of altering past events, all set to a backdrop of 1950s America.

Casting has yet to be announced.

Playhouse Square- KeyBank State Theatre

Cleveland, Oh

6/11/2024 to 7/7/2024

Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater

Charlotte, NC

7/9/2024 to 7/21/2024

Kennedy Center [Opera House]

Washington, DC

7/23/2024 to 8/11/2024

Beetlejuice

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

The current tour cast includes Justin Collete in the title role, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Will Burton as Adam, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Sarah Litzsinger as Delia, and more.

Orpheum Theater

Omaha, NE

1/30/2024 to 2/4/2024

Bass Concert Hall

Austin, TX

2/6/2024 to 2/11/2024

Majestic Theatre

San Antonio, TX

2/13/2024 to 2/18/2024

Music Hall at Fair Park

Dallas, TX

2/20/2024 to 3/3/2024

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Houston, TX

3/5/2024 to 3/10/2024

Chicago (Non-Equity)

Chicago, celebrating its 25th anniversary, is a renowned musical that offers a captivating tale set against the backdrop of fame, fortune, and the allure of jazz. The production is known for its array of show-stopping songs and remarkable dance performances. This celebrated show has earned numerous accolades, including 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, alongside countless standing ovations. Chicago's enduring appeal and its place in the Broadway pantheon are marked by its engaging storyline, memorable music, and dynamic choreography, making it a must-see theatrical experience.

Memorial Hall

Pueblo, CO

2/5/2024 to 2/5/2024

Cheyenne Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre

Cheyenne, WY

2/6/2024 to 2/6/2024

Centennial Hall at the University of Arizona

Tucson, AZ

2/9/2024 to 2/11/2024

Civic Theatre- San Diego

San Diego, CA

2/13/2024 to 2/18/2024

Christopher Cohan Center

San Luis Obispo, CA

2/22/2024 to 2/22/2024

Clue

Clue is a theatrical adaptation that combines mystery and humor, inspired by the classic Hasbro board game and the 1985 Paramount movie. The plot revolves around six enigmatic guests gathered at Boddy Manor, where they find themselves entangled in a web of murder and blackmail. The audience is drawn into a suspenseful guessing game, pondering scenarios like Mrs. Peacock with a knife in the study, or Colonel Mustard wielding a wrench in the library. This ultimate whodunit captivates with its twists and turns, promising an experience filled with laughter and suspenseful intrigue, keeping the audience engaged until the very end.

Casting has yet to be announced.

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Louisville, KY

3/5/2024 to 3/10/2024

Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center For The Performing Arts

Milwaukee, WI

3/12/2024 to 3/17/2024

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Appleton, WI

3/19/2024 to 3/24/2024

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts [Muriel Kauffman Theatre]

Kansas City, MO

4/2/2024 to 4/7/2024

Ohio Theatre

Columbus, OH

4/9/2024 to 4/14/2024

Come From Away (Non-Equity)

Come From Away is a critically acclaimed musical that delves into the heartwarming true story of 7,000 passengers stranded in a small Newfoundland town. The narrative explores how cultural differences and initial apprehension give way to trust, music, and lasting friendships. The musical, a creation of Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is directed by Tony-winning Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Tony-nominee Kelly Devine. The touring production, under the direction of Daniel Goldstein and musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, stays true to the original Broadway direction and choreography, bringing this poignant and uplifting story to audiences across North America.

Miller Auditorium

Kalamazoo, MI

1/30/2024 to 1/31/2024

Lima Civic Center

Lima, OH

2/1/2024 to 2/1/2024

Ohio Theatre

Columbus, OH

2/2/2024 to 2/3/2024

Clay Center [Maier Foundation Performance Hall]

Charleston, WV

2/4/2024 to 2/4/2024

Valentine Theatre (Toledo Cultural Arts Center, Inc.)

Toledo, OH

2/5/2024 to 2/5/2024

Company

Company is a musical comedy that has been reimagined in Elliott's staging, transforming the story's central character from the most iconic bachelor to a bachelorette. Set against the backdrop of New York City, the plot centers around Bobbie's 35th birthday party, where her friends ponder her single status, questioning her inability to find the right man, settle down, and start a family. This modern-day Manhattan adaptation of the classic musical comedy features some of Stephen Sondheim's most beloved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive." This refreshed version offers a contemporary take on the original narrative, resonating with modern audiences while preserving the essence of Sondheim's work.

Starring in the role of Bobbie is Britney Coleman. The iconic role of Joanne will be played by none other than Judy McLane, who is a Drama Desk Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner.

The complete cast of Company also includes Matthew Christian, Christopher Deangelis, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, CJ Greer, Elysia Jordan, Beth Stafford Laird and Christopher Henry Young.

Paramount Theatre

Seattle, WA

7/23/2024 to 7/28/2024

Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines

Des Moines, IA

2/6/2024 to 2/11/2024

Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall]

Fayetteville, AR

2/20/2024 to 2/25/2024

Fox Theatre

St. Louis, MO

2/27/2024 to 3/10/2024

Boston Opera House

Boston, MA

4/2/2024 to 4/14/2024

Frozen

Frozen, the stage adaptation of the 2013 Oscar-winning film, is a full-length musical presented in two acts. This production elaborates on the original story and themes, featuring an expanded array of music with more than twice the number of songs as the film. The musical's score is created by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez, known for their work on the film's original soundtrack, along with other notable projects. Jennifer Lee, the film's screenwriter and director, provides the book for the stage version. Celebrated for its captivating narrative and memorable music, including the Oscar-winning song "Let It Go," Frozen on stage brings a new depth and dimension to the beloved animated feature, offering audiences a fresh and enriched experience of the story.

Frozen is perfect for kids, kids at heart, and the entire family.

Providence Performing Arts Center

Providence, RI

3/7/2024 to 3/17/2024

Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater]

Philadelphia, PA

3/21/2024 to 4/7/2024

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Nashville, TN

5/7/2024 to 5/18/2024

Majestic Theatre

San Antonio, TX

5/22/2024 to 6/2/2024

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

San Jose, CA

8/21/2024 to 9/1/2024

Funny Girl

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

The full touring production cast includes ensemble members Vinny Andaloro, Lamont Brown, Kate E. Cook, Julia Grondin, Jackson Grove, Jorge Guerra, Dot Kelly, Alex Hartman, Ryan Lambert, Kathy Liu, Zoey Lytle, Meghan Manning, Bryan Charles Moore, Sami Murphy, Hannah Shankman, Jordon Taylor, Sean Thompson, and Annaliese Wilbur. They will join the previously announced principals, featuring Grammy Award®-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice and rising star Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny Brice, Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein, Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie Ryan, Walter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld, Leah Platt as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker, Eileen T’Kaye as Mrs. Strakosh, and David Foley Jr. as Tom Keeney.

Fox Theatre

St. Louis, MO

1/23/2024 to 2/4/2024

Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall]

East Lansing, MI

2/6/2024 to 2/11/2024

Shea's Performing Arts Center

Buffalo, NY

2/13/2024 to 2/18/2024

14th Street Theater- PlayhouseSquare

Cleveland, OH

2/20/2024 to 3/10/2024

Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines

Des Moines, IA

3/12/2024 to 3/17/2024

Girl From the North Country

Girl From The North Country, a musical written and directed by Conor McPherson, offers a unique theatrical experience by reimagining 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan. The production, set in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota, introduces audiences to a variety of characters whose paths cross in a guesthouse, a setting that becomes a backdrop for stories of music, life, and hope. This production is notable for its Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, which breathe new life into Dylan's classics such as "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone." Celebrated for its depth and beauty, this play has been acknowledged as profoundly beautiful and is brought to life by an extraordinary ensemble of actors and musicians.

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Nashville, TN

1/30/2024 to 2/4/2024

Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall]

Tampa, FL

4/2/2024 to 4/7/2024

Music Hall at Fair Park

Dallas, TX

4/9/2024 to 4/21/2024

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Houston, TX

4/30/2024 to 5/5/2024

Pantages Theatre

Los Angeles, CA

5/14/2024 to 6/2/2024

Hadestown

Hadestown, a Tony-winning musical by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, presents a contemporary love story woven through the fabric of Greek mythology. The narrative intertwines the tales of Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and Persephone, guiding the audience on an odyssey to the underworld and back. The musical is characterized by Mitchell's captivating melodies and Chavkin's poetic vision, artfully contrasting themes like industry versus nature, doubt against faith, and fear in the face of love. Hadestown is more than just a performance; it's an immersive experience that combines haunting themes with a sense of hope, holding the audience's attention from start to finish.

The current tour cast is Amaya Braganza as Eurydice, Lana Gordon as Persephone and Will Mann as Hermes. Matthew Patrick Quinn and J. Antonio Rodriguez continue with the tour as Hades and Orpheus respectively.

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Greensboro, NC

2/13/2024 to 2/18/2024

Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [Concert Hall]

Birmingham, AL

3/19/2024 to 3/24/2024

Chrysler Hall

Norfolk, VA

3/26/2024 to 3/31/2024

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Sarasota, FL

1/30/2024 to 2/4/2024

Jacksonville Center of the Performing Arts

Jacksonville, FL

2/6/2024 to 2/11/2024

Hairspray (Non-Equity)

Set in 1962, Hairspray is a vibrant Broadway musical that tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, a teenager in Baltimore with a passion for dancing and a dream of appearing on the popular Corny Collins Show. When Tracy's dream becomes a reality, she transitions from a social outcast to a star. Armed with her newfound fame, Tracy embarks on a mission to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, capture the heart of Link Larkin, and strive for the integration of the TV network, all while maintaining her impeccable hairdo. Hairspray, a musical-comedy sensation that has also inspired a major motion picture, has been celebrated with eight Tony Awards in 2003, including Best Musical. This show captures the spirit of the era and delivers a message of change and inclusivity, all wrapped in a package of catchy songs and energetic dance numbers.

The cast includes Greg Kalafatas as Edna Turnblad, Caroline Eiseman as Tracy Turnblad, and Deidre Lang as Motormouth Maybelle.

Eisenhower Hall Theatre

West Point, NY

1/28/2024 to 1/28/2024

Landmark Theatre

Syracuse, NY

1/30/2024 to 2/3/2024

Emens Auditorium

Muncie, IN

2/5/2024 to 2/5/2024

Indiana University Auditorium

Bloomington, IN

2/6/2024 to 2/7/2024

Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House]

St. Louis, MO

2/8/2024 to 2/9/2024

Hamilton

Hamilton is a groundbreaking musical that chronicles the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of America's Founding Fathers, showcasing his journey of ambition, honor, love, and the creation of a legacy that helped shape a nation. The musical is adapted from Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography, with a score that masterfully blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway styles. Lin-Manuel Miranda is the creative force behind the book, music, and lyrics, with direction by Thomas Kail and choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler.

Alex Lacamoire oversees the musical supervision and orchestrations. Hamilton's influence extends beyond the theater, impacting culture, politics, and education. It has garnered numerous accolades, including 11 Tony Awards, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors, marking its significant contribution to the arts.

Adrienne Arsht Center

Miami, FL

3/13/2024 to 3/24/2024

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center

Fort Myers, FL

4/23/2024 to 5/5/2024

Winspear Opera House

Dallas, TX

5/8/2024 to 6/9/2024

Bass Performance Hall

Fort Worth, TX

6/11/2024 to 6/23/2024

Koger Center for the Arts

Columbia, SC

2/27/2024 to 3/10/2024

Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Jesus Christ Superstar introduces a new, enthralling production to North American audiences. Originally presented at London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, this production is led by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie. The musical, which won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, appeals to both theatergoers and music fans alike, offering a fresh and inspiring interpretation of the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar narrates the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ from Judas' perspective. The show's rock-inspired score, resonating with the music that defined a generation, features legendary songs like ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’, and ‘Superstar’, creating a dynamic and captivating theatrical experience.

Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall]

Tampa, FL

3/5/2024 to 3/10/2024

Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall]

Sioux Falls, SD

3/29/2024 to 3/30/2024

Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Denver, CO

1/23/2024 to 1/28/2024

Iowa State Center (Stephens Auditorium, Fisher Theater)

Ames, IA

1/30/2024 to 1/30/2024

McCain Auditorium

Manhatten, KS

1/31/2024 to 1/31/2024

Les Miserables

Cameron Mackintosh presents a new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg's acclaimed musical, Les Miserables, following a successful two-and-a-half-year run on Broadway. This refreshed staging, with scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, offers a novel visual experience to the classic narrative. Set in 19th-century France, Les Miserables weaves a compelling tale of broken dreams, unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption, embodying the resilience of the human spirit. The musical features a thrilling score, including beloved songs such as "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and others. Celebrated as one of the most iconic musicals in theatre history, Les Miserables has been seen by over 70 million people in 44 countries and 22 languages, maintaining its status as the world's most popular musical and continuing to break box office records in its 32nd year.

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Appleton, WI

2/20/2024 to 2/25/2024

Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines

Des Moines, IA

2/27/2024 to 3/3/2024

DeVos Performance Hall

Grand Rapids, MI

3/5/2024 to 3/10/2024

Proctor's Theatre

Schenectady, NY

3/19/2024 to 3/24/2024

Princess of Wales Theatre

Toronto,

3/26/2023 to 6/1/2024

Mamma Mia!

Set in a sun-drenched Greek island paradise, Mamma Mia! is a heartwarming tale of love, friendship, and identity, narrated through the timeless music of ABBA. The story unfolds on the eve of a wedding, as a daughter embarks on a quest to uncover the identity of her father, leading to the return of three men from her mother's past to the island they last visited years ago. For nearly a quarter of a century, audiences worldwide have been captivated by the engaging characters, enchanting story, and the uplifting ABBA soundtrack that make Mamma Mia! an emblem of feel-good entertainment. This musical has consistently charmed viewers, offering a delightful blend of humor, emotion, and the exuberant melodies of ABBA.

Orpheum Theatre

Minneapolis, MN

2/6/2024 to 2/11/2024

Fox Theatre

St. Louis, MO

2/13/2024 to 2/18/2024

Clowes Hall

Indianapolis, IN

2/27/2024 to 3/3/2024

Kansas City Music Hall

Kansas City, MO

3/5/2024 to 3/10/2024

Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

Pittsburgh, PA

3/26/2024 to 3/31/2024

Mean Girls (Non-Equity)

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is a celebrated musical with a creative team comprising notable talents such as book writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin, and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw. The story follows Cady Heron, who, after growing up in the African savanna, faces a new challenge in the unfamiliar terrain of suburban Illinois. She becomes entangled with a group of popular girls, led by the charismatic yet ruthless Regina George. As Cady plots to dethrone Regina, she discovers the complex dynamics of high school hierarchy and the consequences of challenging the top of the social ladder. Mean Girls is known for its energetic delivery, sharp humor, and clever references, offering a fresh take on the teenage social experience.

Lied Center of Kansas

Lawrence, KS

1/31/2024 to 1/31/2024

Bartlesville Community Center [Foster Performing Arts Hall]

Bartlesville, OK

2/1/2024 to 2/1/2024

Robinson Performance Hall

Little Rock, AR

2/2/2024 to 2/4/2024

Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

Springfield, MO

2/5/2024 to 2/7/2024

Midland Center for the Arts

Midland, MI

2/9/2024 to 2/10/2024

MJ

MJ, a new Broadway musical now on tour across America, celebrates the extraordinary talent and artistry of Michael Jackson, one of the greatest entertainers of all time. The show focuses on the creation of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, offering insights into the creative process and collaborative efforts that propelled Jackson to legendary status. This production is crafted by an award-winning team, including Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. MJ goes beyond showcasing Jackson's iconic dance moves and Signature Sound; it provides a unique perspective on the artist's creative genius, exploring the depth and breadth of his influence in the music and entertainment industry.

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theatre

Salt Lake City, Ut

2/27/2024 to 3/3/2024

Civic Theatre- San Diego

San Diego, CA

3/5/2024 to 3/10/2024

ASU Gammage

Tempe, AZ

3/12/2024 to 3/17/2024

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Costa Mesa, CA

3/19/2024 to 3/31/2024

Centennial Hall at the University of Arizona

Tucson, AZ

4/2/2024 to 4/7/2024

Moulin Rouge!

Baz Luhrmann's visually stunning film Moulin Rouge has been transformed into a dazzling Broadway production, offering audiences an immersive experience into a world filled with splendor, romance, and extravagant excess. This new musical adaptation brings the Moulin Rouge to life on stage, presenting a spectacular mash-up of theatricality and music. Celebrating the ideals of truth, beauty, freedom, and above all, love, Moulin Rouge! is not just a musical show but a unique state of mind.

The production encapsulates the grandeur and glamour of the original film while infusing it with the energy and vibrancy of live theatre, creating an unforgettable experience that captivates and enchants its audience.

The current cast features Gabrielle McClinton as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christian, Robert Petkkoff as Harold Zigler, and more.

Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall]

Tampa, FL

2/7/2024 to 2/18/2024

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Orlando, FL

2/20/2024 to 3/3/2024

Broward Center For The Performing Arts

Fort Lauderdale, FL

3/5/2024 to 3/17/2024

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Greensboro, NC

4/16/2024 to 4/28/2024

Fox Theatre

St. Louis, MO

4/30/2024 to 5/12/2024

Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire, a musical comedy, tells the heartwarming and humorous story of Daniel Hillard, a devoted but struggling actor who finds himself in a difficult situation following a messy divorce and the loss of custody of his children. In a desperate attempt to remain a part of their lives, he transforms himself into the endearing Scottish nanny, Euphegenia Doubtfire. This new identity brings unexpected lessons and insights for Daniel about fatherhood and family. As the character of Mrs. Doubtfire evolves, the story unfolds into a poignant narrative about the importance of staying connected to loved ones, no matter the circumstances. Emphasizing themes of unity and the power of family, Mrs. Doubtfire resonates as a timely and necessary musical comedy, celebrating the idea that we are indeed better together.

Saenger Theatre

New Orleans, LA

5/14/2024 to 5/19/2024

Connor Palace- PlayhouseSquare

Cleveland, OH

1/9/2024 to 1/28/2024

Orpheum Theatre

Memphis, TN

3/12/2024 to 3/17/2024

Durham Performing Arts Center

Durham, NC

3/19/2024 to 3/24/2024

Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall]

Tampa, FL

4/2/2024 to 4/7/2024

My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)

Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, often regarded as the most beloved musical of all time, is on tour in a new, lavish production from Lincoln Center Theater, known for their Tony-winning revivals of South Pacific and The King and I.

Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, this production stars a stellar cast and retells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who aims to transform her into his version of a "proper lady," leading to unexpected transformations for both characters.

The classic score includes memorable songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” and “On the Street Where You Live.” Originally premiering in 1956 and winning six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, My Fair Lady has been hailed as one of the best musicals of the century, continuing to captivate audiences with its timeless charm and relevance.

Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

Pittsburgh, PA

1/30/2024 to 2/4/2024

Gogue Center

Auburn, AL

2/6/2024 to 2/7/2024

North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center

North Charleston, SC

2/9/2024 to 2/11/2024

Moss Arts Center

Blacksburg, VA

2/14/2024 to 2/14/2024

Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts

Worcester, MA

2/16/2024 to 2/18/2024

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)

On Your Feet! is the exhilarating musical that tells the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, a couple who believed in their talent and each other to rise to international fame. This original production, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and featuring choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, captures the essence of the Estefans' journey. The musical's narrative, penned by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris, is brought to life with some of the most iconic songs of the last twenty-five years. Audiences can expect to hear hits like “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3,” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” On Your Feet! is more than just a musical; it's an immersive experience that promises to keep viewers engaged and, quite literally, on their feet from beginning to end, celebrating the heart, heritage, and unstoppable perseverance of two of music's most beloved figures.

Lafon Performing Arts Center

Luling, LA

1/27/2024 to 1/27/2024

Ford Center for the Performing Arts

Oxford, MS

1/28/2024 to 1/28/2024

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Houston, TX

1/30/2024 to 2/11/2024

Fallsview Casino Resort

Niagra Falls, ON

2/14/2024 to 2/18/2024

Luhrs Performing Arts Center [Grove Theatre]

Shippensburg, PA

2/20/2024 to 2/20/2024

Peter Pan (Non-Equity)

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse and directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying”, “I Gotta Crow”, “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland”. PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

The Aronoff Center [Proctor and Gamble Hall]

Cincinnati, OH

3/12/2024 to 3/24/2024

Durham Performing Arts Center

Durham, NC

2/27/2024 to 3/3/2024

Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall]

Tampa, FL

4/30/2024 to 5/5/2024

Adrienne Arsht Center

Miami, FL

5/7/2024 to 5/12/2024

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Orlando, FL

5/15/2024 to 5/19/2024

Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)

Pretty Woman: The Musical is a stage adaptation of one of the most cherished romantic stories in Hollywood history. This musical, brought to life under the direction and choreography of two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The narrative, adapted for the stage, is crafted by the movie's director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. The musical includes the international hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison and Bill Dee, which was the inspiration for the 1990 film. Thirty years after the film's release, Pretty Woman: The Musical offers a fresh, theatrical interpretation of this romantic and charming story, capturing the iconic moments of the film while delivering a contemporary fairy-tale experience that resonates with audiences seeking a blend of romance, humor, and the magic of live theatre. This production invites viewers to revisit and fall in love with the story all over again.

The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Midland, TX

1/30/2024 to 1/30/2024

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

San Antonio, TX

1/31/2024 to 2/1/2024

Lutcher Theater

Orange, TX

2/2/2024 to 2/3/2024

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts

Reno, NV

2/6/2024 to 2/11/2024

Saroyan Theatre

Fresno, CA

2/12/2024 to 2/13/2024

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity)

RAIN - A Tribute to The Beatles is a captivating live performance that celebrates the enduring legacy of one of the world's most iconic bands. This theatrical event meticulously recreates the Beatles' music, delivering a note-for-note experience that comes remarkably close to the original performances. The show features songs from the celebrated "Abbey Road" album and the historic Rooftop Concert, along with a selection of the band's greatest hits. This immersive performance not only takes audiences back in time to relive the magic of the Beatles but also serves as a vibrant homage to their timeless music. RAIN - A Tribute to The Beatles is an opportunity for fans to reconnect with the music that has shaped generations and to experience the Beatles' legacy in a fresh, dynamic way.

Theater at Westbury

Westbury, NY

4/10/2024 to 4/10/2024

New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Newark, NJ

4/11/2024 to 4/11/2024

Boch Center

Boston, MA

4/12/2024 to 4/13/2024

Providence Performing Arts Center

Providence, RI

4/14/2024 to 4/14/2024

The Palace Theatre Center for the Performing Arts

Greensburg, PA

4/16/2024 to 4/16/2024

SIX

SIX is a vibrant and empowering musical that reimagines the stories of Henry VIII's six wives, transforming them from Tudor Queens into Pop Princesses. This innovative production gives these historical figures a chance to step into the spotlight and reclaim their identities, moving beyond their roles as merely wives of an infamous king. The show remixes five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a modern celebration of 21st-century girl power. Accompanied by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting," the cast of SIX delivers a high-energy performance that blends history with contemporary pop. This musical offers a unique and engaging perspective on a well-known piece of history, highlighting the individual experiences and resilience of these six women through a powerful and entertaining narrative.

SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

Sacramento , CA

1/31/2024 to 2/11/2024

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Greensboro, NC

3/5/2024 to 3/10/2024

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Louisville, KY

4/9/2024 to 4/14/2024

Fox Theatre

Atlanta, GA

4/16/2024 to 4/21/2024

Aronoff Center

Cincinnati, OH

4/23/2024 to 5/5/2024

The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)

From the creators of South Park comes The Book of Mormon, the musical that lovingly breaks all of Broadway's rules. This story about a mismatched pair of Mormon missionaries took Broadway by storm in 2011. Book of Mormon is collaboration Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez, and was co-directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw. The Book of Mormon contains explicit language.

Aronoff Center

Cincinnati, OH

2/23/2024 to 2/25/2024

Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

Pittsburgh, PA

2/27/2024 to 3/3/2024

Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

Baltimore, MD

3/19/2024 to 3/24/2024

National Theatre

Washington, DC

3/5/2024 to 3/17/2024

McKnight Center

Stillwater, Ok

4/1/2024 to 4/2/2024

The Cher Show (Non-Equity)

The Cher Show is a dynamic musical that celebrates the unparalleled career and impact of the iconic Cher. Spanning six decades of her influential presence in popular culture, the show uniquely portrays her journey through three different actresses, each representing a distinct phase of her life: the young artist starting out, the glamorous pop star, and the established icon. This production is a vivid reflection of Cher's multifaceted career, featuring 35 of her hit songs and highlighting her achievements, including a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and her marriages to rock-star husbands. The show is also notable for its dazzling array of Bob Mackie gowns, adding to the spectacle and glamour that embody Cher's persona. The Cher Show offers an exhilarating and unapologetically fabulous tribute to the enduring legacy of one of the most influential figures in entertainment history.

E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Akron, OH

1/30/2024 to 1/31/2024

Capitol Theatre

Wheeling, WV

2/1/2024 to 2/1/2024

Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre]

Dayton, OH

2/2/2024 to 2/4/2024

Appell Center

York,

2/6/2024 to 2/6/2024

Clemens Center for the Performing Arts

Elmira, NY

2/7/2024 to 2/8/2024

The Kite Runner

The Kite Runner, adapted from one of the most celebrated novels of our time, is a compelling play that explores themes of friendship, redemption, and confronting the past. Set against the backdrop of a divided Afghanistan, the story revolves around two childhood friends whose lives are irrevocably changed by a series of events that unfold during a kite flying tournament in Kabul. This incident sets them on a path that spans two decades and two continents. The Kite Runner is a poignant and powerful narrative that delves deep into the human experience, offering a journey of redemption and forgiveness. It challenges and moves audiences, reminding us of the potential for goodness and the capacity for change in us all. This play stands as an unforgettable theatrical experience, translating the depth and emotion of the novel into a vivid and impactful stage production.

Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

Pittsburgh, PA

5/7/2024 to 5/12/2024

Hammer Theatre

San Jose, CA

4/3/2024 to 4/7/2024

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

Burlington, VT

4/29/2024 to 4/30/2024

Proctor's Theatre

Schenectady, NY

5/1/2024 to 5/2/2024

State Theatre

New Brunswick, NJ

5/3/2024 to 5/4/2024

The Lion King

The Lion King, a Broadway adaptation of Disney's beloved film, is a visually stunning and emotionally powerful musical. This production brings the Serengeti to life on stage with a striking display of giraffes, birds, and gazelles, set against the backdrop of the rising Pride Rock. Known for its vibrant colors, stunning effects, and enchanting music, the show captures the heart of the film's story - the journey of Simba, from a wide-eyed cub to his destiny as the King of the Pridelands. The Lion King has been recognized with six 1998 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and made history with Julie Taymor being the first woman to win Best Direction of a Musical. Beyond Broadway, the show has received over 70 major arts awards, including the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, and the Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design. The Lion King remains a seminal work in musical theater, celebrated for its artistic innovation and the depth of its storytelling.

Orpheum Theatre

Minneapolis, MN

3/27/2024 to 4/28/2024

Durham Performing Arts Center

Durham, NC

5/15/2024 to 6/9/2024

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Houston, TX

7/11/2024 to 8/4/2024

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Costa Mesa, CA

2/1/2024 to 2/25/2024

Orpheum Theater

Omaha, NE

2/29/2024 to 3/24/2024

The Wiz

The Wiz is making a triumphant return to stages across America with its first Broadway-bound tour in 40 years, starting in Baltimore, the city where it originally premiered half a century ago. This all-new production offers a fresh take on the classic Wizard of Oz story, known for revolutionizing Broadway with its unique blend of soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk in its score, alongside a contemporary narrative of Dorothy's journey. Directed by Schele Williams and choreographed by JaQuel Knight, with contributions from William F. Brown (book), Charlie Smalls (music and lyrics), Amber Ruffin (additional material), and Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements), this iteration of The Wiz is set to be a groundbreaking experience. The production infuses ballet, jazz, and modern pop, bringing a new energy to the timeless act of easing on down the road. Audiences can expect a vibrant, 21st-century reinterpretation of this beloved musical as it makes its way to an Emerald City near them.

Golden Gate Theatre

San Francisco, CA

1/16/2024 to 2/11/2024

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is a Broadway production that vividly brings to life the inspiring story of Tina Turner's triumphs and resilience. This mega-hit musical is celebrated for its uplifting and powerful portrayal of Turner, a woman who dared to dream fiercely, broke barriers, and conquered the world against formidable odds. Set to the backdrop of her most beloved hits, this electrifying show promises an experience that is both euphoric and moving, resonating with audiences through its dynamic storytelling and high-energy performances. The musical has garnered acclaim for its ability to captivate and exhilarate viewers, with audiences often reacting with overwhelming enthusiasm. TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is not just a performance; it's a celebration of an unstoppable icon's life, filled with the kind of energy that leaves audiences feeling ecstatic and uplifted.

Bass Performance Hall

Fort Worth, TX

2/6/2024 to 2/11/2024

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Nashville, TN

2/13/2024 to 2/18/2024

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Greensboro, NC

3/26/2024 to 3/31/2024

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Appleton, WI

4/16/2024 to 4/21/2024

Proctor's Theatre

Schenectady, NY

7/30/2024 to 8/4/2024

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic To Kill a Mockingbird comes to Broadway for the first time in a new adaptation by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher. This new interpretation of the beloved, iconic American story retells the story of one of literature's towering symbols of integrity and righteousness, Atticus Finch, in a way made even more poignant for today. Told by Atticus' daughter Scout, based on herself, we see a world of pain and inequity through the eyes youthful innocence.

Clowes Hall

Indianapolis, IN

1/23/2024 to 1/28/2024

DeVos Performance Hall

Grand Rapids, MI

4/23/2024 to 4/28/2024

Fox Theatre

Atlanta, GA

5/7/2024 to 5/12/2024

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Greensboro, NC

5/14/2024 to 5/19/2024

Chrysler Hall

Norfolk, VA

1/30/2024 to 2/4/2024

Wicked

Wicked, a winner of over 50 major awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, is a captivating musical that explores the untold story of the witches of Oz. Set in a time before Dorothy's arrival, the narrative focuses on two girls who meet in the land of Oz. One, known for her emerald-green skin, is intelligent, fiery, and often misunderstood, while the other is beautiful, ambitious, and immensely popular. Wicked chronicles their extraordinary journey, detailing how these two unlikely friends evolve into the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Based on Gregory Maguire's novel, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, this production is directed by Joe Mantello and features musical staging by Wayne Cilento. Celebrated as a cultural phenomenon and lauded as the best musical of its decade, Wicked offers a fresh perspective on the classic Oz story, revealing the complexities and backgrounds of its iconic characters.

The touring cast currently features Olivia Valli as Elphaba, Celia Hottenstein as Glinda, Timothy Shew as The Wizard, Kathy Fitzgerald as Madam Morrible, Christian Thompson as Fiyero, and more.

Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Denver, CO

7/24/2024 to 8/25/2024

Civic Center Music Hall

Oklahoma City, OK

2/21/2024 to 3/10/2024

DeVos Performance Hall

Grand Rapids, MI

5/15/2024 to 6/2/2024

Bass Concert Hall

Austin, TX

3/13/2024 to 3/31/2024

Orpheum Theatre

Memphis, TN

4/3/2024 to 4/21/2024

