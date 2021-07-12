West End Vet Liisi LaFontaine Joins Freeform's GOOD TROUBLE

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Liisi LaFontaine will be seen recurring, season long, in ABC Freeform's 'Good Trouble'. She will be playing Tanya who is in a polyamorous relationship and discusses her lifestyle openly.

Liisi was last seen starring, as Deena, in the most recent revival of DREAMGIRLS on the West End and as well as co-starring in the Pre-Broadway production of FLY before the pandemic closed them early. Liisi is repped by Industry Entertainment & TalentWorks.

Freeform's fan-favorite series, which had its season three spring finale in April, will return for the second half of season three on Wednesday, July 14, at 10 p.m.

Starring Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence and Beau Mirchoff, the series follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles' The Coterie as they juggle career, love and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble. "Good Trouble" is co-created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Johnson serves as executive producer along with Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.