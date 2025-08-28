West End HAMILTON Star Jamael Westman Joins Cast of STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jamael Westman, who originated the title role in the West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, has been cast in Star Wars: Starfighter. The latest film installment in the blockbuster franchise is a standalone story, set in a period of time not previously explored in Star Wars.

The movie, which has just begun production, also stars Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, West End alum Matt Smith (An Enemy of the People), Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. Roles and other details are currently being kept under wraps. It will be released theatrically on May 28, 2027.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” filmmaker Shawn Levy said in a statement. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Directed by Shawn Levy, Star Wars: Starfighter is produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. Executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

Jamael Westman landed the titular role in the West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Hamilton, which earned him a Laurence Olivier Award Nomination and the Evening Standard Theatre Award’s Emerging Talent Honour. Since then, he has appeared in London Tide (National Theatre), Imposter 22 (Royal Court), Torn (Royal Court), Patriots (Almeida), The Lorax (Old Vic), and The White Devil(Globe). His TV credits include Get Millie Black, The Essex Serpent, Anne Boleyn, and BBW. His film credits include Hedda, Good Grief, Munch, and Animals. He will be next seen onscreen in Hedda, Nia DaCosta's new film adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's play.

Since its initial debut on film screens in 1977, the world of Star Wars has drawn an incalculable number of performers to fill the numerous planets, moons, and spacecraft that are featured across its starry galaxy. In fact, some of the most significant characters in the franchise have been played by Tony Award-winning actors, including James Earl Jones, Sir Alec Guinness, and Ian McDiarmid, to name a few. Check out our full guide to Star Wars actors on stage here.

Photo credit: Ruth Crafer