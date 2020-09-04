Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Ryan McCartan, Heather Morris & More!

See our favorite TikToks of the week!

Sep. 4, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Heather Morris

Ryan McCartan


@yasminesahid7

@yasminesahid7

POV: Your choir class decided to do "WAP" for the fall concert and the choir director is feeling it too much. ##greenscreen ##foryoupage ##fyp

a?? original sound - yasminesahid7

@bradmilison

@coleylamb

@jonathanduvelson

Laurie Hernandez

JJ Niemann

@jjniemann

Missing theatre so much that even pretending to quick change gives me serotonin ?? ##theatrekid ##MeTime ##wig ##costume ##broadway ##pov ##hairspray

a?? original sound - jjniemann

Alex Wong

Katie Jo

@katiejoyofosho

BREAKING: Mandy Patinkin has been cast as Evan Hansen in the 'Dear Evan Hansen' movie ##dearevanhansen ##mandypatinkin ##musical

a?? original sound - katiejoyofosho
