Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Ryan McCartan, Heather Morris & More!
See our favorite TikToks of the week!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Heather Morris
@heathermorristv
All I can think about is how my mom felt ##barbiegirl ##90skidsa?? original sound - heathermorristv
Ryan McCartan
@ryan.mccartan
? Happy ##heathers day everyone ##deardiary ##heathersthemusical ##musicaltheatre ##jda?? original sound - ryan.mccartan
@yasminesahid7
@yasminesahid7
POV: Your choir class decided to do "WAP" for the fall concert and the choir director is feeling it too much. ##greenscreen ##foryoupage ##fypa?? original sound - yasminesahid7
@bradmilison
@bradmilison
##rent ##musicaltheatre ##broadway ##gay ##seasonsoflove ##foryou ##musicalsa?? original sound - bradmilison
@coleylamb
@coleylamb
biggest boost of serotonin ive had in a while. ##glee##gleek##TimeforTENET##VinylCheck##fyp##foryou##accentchallenge##trend##viral##rachelberry##nayarivera##lola?? original sound - coleylamb
@jonathanduvelson
@jonathanduvelson
ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENS (Vote for me with the link in my bio) ##broadway ##fyp ##musicaltheatre ##dance ##hamiltonmusicala?? The Room Where It Happens - Leslie Odom Jr. & Lin-Manuel Miranda & Daveed Diggs & Okieriete Onaodowan & Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
Laurie Hernandez
@lauriehernandez_
fav clip from ##hamilton aoe?a?? original sound - justsometheatretrash
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
Missing theatre so much that even pretending to quick change gives me serotonin ?? ##theatrekid ##MeTime ##wig ##costume ##broadway ##pov ##hairspraya?? original sound - jjniemann
Alex Wong
@alexdwong
All the lyrical/contemporary solos next season ?? ##dance ##dancer ##WAP ##WAPchallenge ##dancers ##dancecompetition ##comedya?? Alec Chambers Lyrical WAP - matthew.deloch
Katie Jo
@katiejoyofosho
BREAKING: Mandy Patinkin has been cast as Evan Hansen in the 'Dear Evan Hansen' movie ##dearevanhansen ##mandypatinkin ##musicala?? original sound - katiejoyofosho
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: The Original SCHOOL OF ROCK Band Reunites for Fleetwood Mac Cover
Original cast members of Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock the Musical reunited this summer to create a music video to raise awareness for the non-...
Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Harvey Fierstein and More From HAIRSPRAY Complete Casting for MCC Theater's MISCAST20
MCC Theater announced today that members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray will reunite for Miscast20. The gala will take place Sunday, Septe...
Pillsbury Launches Limited-Edition MEAN GIRLS Toaster Strudel
On Wednesdays, we eat pink! To celebrate Paramount Picturesa?? enduringly popular teen comedy Mean Girls, Pillsbury Toaster Strudel is getting a makeo...
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That NYC Casinos and Malls Can Re-Open Next Week
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this morning in a teleconference that additional steps will soon be made to move New York City back towards a...
VIDEO: James Alonzo Brings Together Talented Dancers to Recreate 'A Brand New Day' From THE WIZ
Dancer/choreographer James Alonzo has brought together a group of talented dancers to re-create A Brand New Day from The Wiz!...
Crazy Coqs Virtual Production Of FIRST DATE Will Star Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin
Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs today announce a virtual production of the Broadway musical First Date. Dean Johnson directs Samantha Barks...