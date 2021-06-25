Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Megan Hilty, Kevin Chamberlin & More!
Check out this week's top TikToks featuring some of our favorite Broadway stars!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Megan Hilty
@meganhilty
OMG!! @thebroadwayboys completely blew me away with their duet of "Don't Forget Me!" ?? ##fyp ##broadway ##foryoupage ##musicaltheatre ##theatertiktok♬ original sound - Megan Hilty
Kevin Chamberlin
@sentmenpod
##edenespinosa ##wickedthemusical ##elphaba ##idinamenzel ##broadway ##musicaltheatre♬ original sound - Sentimental Men Podcast
@brettboles
##themtea ##pacienciayfe ##intheheights ##linmanuelmiranda ##musicaltheatrekid ##broadway co-produced w/@nutritiousjunkfood♬ original sound - The M Tea! ? with Brett Boles
@tylerjosephellis
Spread my ashes at Schmackary's... ##fyp ##foryou ##theatrekid ##musicaltheatre ##funny ##broadway ##newyork♬ original sound - Tyler Joseph Ellis
@playbillspaybills
Meet the 2021 Aussie Queens! ??##sixthemusical ##sixmusical ##theatrekid ##broadway ##musical ##musicaltheatre #♬ original sound - playbillspaybills
@sophia_fracassi
this is so random but the point had to made: there has got to be crack in ABBA music. ##abba ##mammamia ##chiquitita ##summervibes ##summer2021♬ zach and amy - loki!
@just_keep_drawinggg
Reply to @sketchmocha everyone go watch this movie immediately ##princeofegypt##bible##christian##tattoos♬ original sound - JADA
@alysswilldiss
Live footage of me in middle school ##fyp ##foryoupage ##comedy ##comedian ##monologue ##acting ##onlinegaming ##BombPopAwards ##PrimeDayDealsDance ##summer♬ original sound - Alyssa
@_br1u5678
##duet with @melissabecraft in honor of Bob Fosse Birthday ##fossechallenge ##fossetiktok ##gwenverdon ##fosseverdon ##damnyankees ##bobfosse ##dancer♬ Who's Got the Pain - Gwen Verdon (performer), Bob Fosse (performer)