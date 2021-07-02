Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Click Here for More Articles on TikTok Top 10

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Leslie Grace, Gregory Diaz IV, Miranda Sings & More!

pixeltracker

Take a look at this week's top ten TikToks!

Jul. 2, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Leslie Grace

@lesliegraceofficial

I did a thing...?? ##InTheHeights @anthonyramosofficial @melissabarreram

♬ BLACKOUT. Thekatiebradshaw - KATIE ♡︎

Gregory Diaz IV

Miranda Sings

Kathryn Gallagher

@kathryngallaghersayshi

ok spoiled my dog got a manicure went to the gossip girl premiere is this a vlog?!

♬ original sound - kat

Kevin McHale

Natalie Weiss

@thenatalieweiss

I was today years old. Learning something new every day ##goldorbluedressvibes ##queenbey ##beyoncé

♬ original sound - Natalie Weiss

Tyshon Lawrence (Ft. Kevin Chamberlin!)

@tyshonlawrence

not @chamberlin_kevin walking into my video ????

♬ Bills, Bills, Bills - Destiny's Child

Rocky Paterra

@wldflwr_

@t.3official

Related Articles

NOS Dance

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz