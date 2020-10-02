Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Laura Benanti, Ryan McCartan and More!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite TikToks of the week!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Laura Benanti
@laurabenanti
Thinking of my sweet friend ##melissabenoist and wishing everyone a great last season over at ##supergirl ❤️♬ original sound - Laura Benanti
Ryan McCartan
@ryan.mccartan
##duet with @thatonecubangirl didn't wanna catch those hands ##heathersthemusical ##heathers ##musical ##fyp♬ original sound - Juliette<3
Tyler Joseph Ellis
@tylerjosephellis
I'm going to cuss Penelope out at the cast party ##fyp ##foryou ##theatrekid ##anythinggoes ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##comedy ##penelope♬ original sound - Tyler Joseph Ellis
@johnviggiano_
@johnviggiano_
Don't let her see you filming her... ##HalloweenAtHome ##pattilupone ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##viral ##fyp♬ original sound - JVigg
@mikethetapper
@mikethetapper
I'm the last one. ? ##AltRocktober ##dance ##tapdance ##dancers ##tapdancing ##tap ##dancing♬ original sound - Mike Musarra
@pinkeroni
@pinkeroni
this is so bad lololol ##glee ##gleetok ##nayarivera ##santanalopez ##rachelberry ##kurthummel ##wap ##wapchallenge ##corymonteith ##mrschue ##gleek♬ original sound - madison
Nick Silverio
@nicksilverioo
dO yOu HaVe A bAcKuP pLaN ##compkid ##dance ##dancer♬ original sound - Nick Silverio
@fuibo
@fuibo
Summary of the presidential debate in case u missed it ##comedy ##meme ##biden2020 ##trump2020 ##politics ##debate ##fyp♬ original sound - Mike Buchanan
@joannalynnbert1
@joannalynnbert1
Mean Girls x Hocus Pocus ##hocuspocus ##meangirls ##sarahsanderson ##freeform ##halloween ##musicaltheatre ##disney♬ original sound - JoannaLynnBert
@stagemanager1618
@stagemanager1618
##duet with @linenandcurls Had to hop on as the stage manager ? ##theatrekid ##stagemanager ##techie ##theatre ##broadway ##musical ##fyp♬ original sound - danieljmertzlufft
