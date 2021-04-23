Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Keala Settle, Kristin Chenoweth, Natalie Weiss & More!

Check out this week's top TikToks!

Apr. 23, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Keala Settle

@realkealasettle

##duet with @caseybassy ##fyp ##foryourpage THIS GUY ROCKS! T MINUS 22 DAYS ?

a?? original sound - Caseybassy

Kristin Chenoweth

@kristinchenoweth

##duet with @kristenpoops Been there, girl. BEEN. THERE. Brava, @kristenpoops! ? ##popular ##kristinchenoweth ##hangover ##wicked ##glinda

a?? original sound - Kristen Mosca

Mariah Rose Faith

Laura Bell Bundy

@laurabellbundy

"Fillin' up her C cup, gettin' vitamin D" -lyrics by me & Shea Carter ##womenwednesday ##feminist ##getitgirlyougo

a?? original sound - Laura Bell Bundy

Natalie Weiss

Emily Jeanne Phillips

Stefan Lagoulis

@meglevv

@meglevv

still thinking of our future child @max.heitmann ##smash

a?? original sound - Meg

@jimlapbap

@pixelplayhouse


