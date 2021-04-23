Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Keala Settle, Kristin Chenoweth, Natalie Weiss & More!
Check out this week's top TikToks!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Keala Settle
@realkealasettle
##duet with @caseybassy ##fyp ##foryourpage THIS GUY ROCKS! T MINUS 22 DAYS ?a?? original sound - Caseybassy
Kristin Chenoweth
@kristinchenoweth
##duet with @kristenpoops Been there, girl. BEEN. THERE. Brava, @kristenpoops! ? ##popular ##kristinchenoweth ##hangover ##wicked ##glindaa?? original sound - Kristen Mosca
Mariah Rose Faith
@mariahrosefaith
B0red how r ua?? Meet The Plastics - Grey Henson & Barrett Wilbert Weed & Taylor Louderman & Ashley Park & Kate Rockwell & Erika Henningsen
Laura Bell Bundy
@laurabellbundy
"Fillin' up her C cup, gettin' vitamin D" -lyrics by me & Shea Carter ##womenwednesday ##feminist ##getitgirlyougoa?? original sound - Laura Bell Bundy
Natalie Weiss
@thenatalieweiss
Go listen to ##inpiecesmusical by @joeycontreras NOW! ##theatrekid ##harmonya?? original sound - Natalie Weiss
Emily Jeanne Phillips
@emilyjeannephillips
##cats ##catsthemusical ##broadway ##makeup ##nationaltour ##jennyanydotsa?? deja vu - Olivia Rodrigo
Stefan Lagoulis
@stefann96
MY @hamiltonmusical AU DEBUT ##hamiltonau ##hamiltonmusical ##hamilfan ##hamfan ##sydney ##FYP ##andpeggy ##hamiltonbroadway ##charleslee ##swingnation ##sydneya?? original sound - Stefan
@meglevv
still thinking of our future child @max.heitmann ##smasha?? original sound - Meg
@jimlapbap
@jimlapbap
Reply to @torislittlemonsters ##phantomoftheopera ##gilbertandsullivan ##opera ##soprano ##alto ##mezzosoprano ##broadway ##theatre ##musical ##musicaltheatrea?? original sound - jimlapbap
@pixelplayhouse
@pixelplayhouse
Musicals are awesome!? @leeeeyuh ##theatrekid ##broadway ##musical ##musicaltheatre ##hamilton ##fyp ##disney ##lookbooka?? original sound - Pixel Playhouse