TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kathryn Gallagher, JJ Niemann, Samantha Pauly and More!

Check out our top TikToks of the week!

Apr. 30, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Kathryn Gallagher

@kathryngallaghersayshi

deciding what songs should go on my EP.... thoughts?

♬ original sound - kat

Joe Iconis

@mrjoeiconis

I just want a proper recording of "Three Failed Escape Attempts," is that too much to ask? ##joeiconis ##theatrealbum ##broadway ##theatrekid ##theatre

♬ yall better subscribe to berleezy - zee

Lucy Ireland

@themusicaldealer


@miagerachis

JJ Niemann

t.3official

@t.3official

hi we're T.3 and we're obsessed w/ @benplattypus new ##single ??✨ ##imagine ##benplatt ##t3 ##tiktoktenors ##singing

♬ original sound - T.3

Joey Contreras

Samantha Pauly

Cassie Silva


From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz