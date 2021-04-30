Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kathryn Gallagher, JJ Niemann, Samantha Pauly and More!
Check out our top TikToks of the week!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Kathryn Gallagher
@kathryngallaghersayshi
deciding what songs should go on my EP.... thoughts?♬ original sound - kat
Joe Iconis
@mrjoeiconis
I just want a proper recording of "Three Failed Escape Attempts," is that too much to ask? ##joeiconis ##theatrealbum ##broadway ##theatrekid ##theatre♬ yall better subscribe to berleezy - zee
Lucy Ireland
@lucy_ireland
London audition vlog for my show ? ##vlog ##travel ##musicaltheatre ##composer ##writer ##newwriting ##actor ##musician ##fyp♬ Lofi - Domknowz
@themusicaldealer
@themusicaldealer
@fangirlsmusical ##fangirlsmusical ##musicaldealer ##harrystyles ##newmusical ##aussie♬ Watermelon Sugar - Paul Moonlight
@miagerachis
@miagerachis
Reply to @sopranostewart pulled? nah definitely just ✨bored✨ ##theatrekid ##broadway ##addamsfamily ##SkipTheRinse ##TikTokGGT ##music ##boredbelting ##fyp♬ original sound - Mia Gerachis
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
a tbt because I still giggle every time someone hand claps ? ##dancer ##dancing ##SkipTheRinse ##competition ##theatrekid ##theatre ##jazz ##TikTokGGT♬ original sound - JJ Niemann
t.3official
@t.3official
hi we're T.3 and we're obsessed w/ @benplattypus new ##single ??✨ ##imagine ##benplatt ##t3 ##tiktoktenors ##singing♬ original sound - T.3
Joey Contreras
@joeycontreras
@inpiecesmusical ? ##theatrekid ##fyp ##pov ##songwritersoftiktok♬ You Never Know - Joey Contreras & Brad Greer & Mia Gerachis & In Pieces Ensemble
Samantha Pauly
@sampauly
##riffchallenge ##demilovatochallenge ##fyp ##sixbroadway ##musicaltheatre ##nyc ##broadway ##singing♬ original sound - Samantha Pauly
Cassie Silva
@cassie_silva
When the acoustics are good ##singingcover ##sheusedtobemine ##springvibes♬ original sound - Cassie Silva